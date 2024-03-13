Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horrible Histories author and TV personality Terry Deary has been back to his old school, Monkwearmouth Academy, to unveil a plaque in his honour and to help inspire a new generation of successful Mackems.

Terry also discovered the school had named the library in his honour and enjoyed a question and answer workshop with the children.

Since seeing his first book, The Custard Kid, published in 1991, Terry has gone on to be one of the UK's best selling authors with 38 million books sold in 45 different languages.

Terry Deary unveils his plaque in the school's library.

Terry said: "Seeing the plaque and the library named in my honour, I can't believe it. I don't know what my teachers would have made of me coming back here after 60 years and finding the library named after me.

"There are so many lovely and successful people who have been to this school, that to pick me out for a plaque is very humbling."

Terry with one of his books outside the entrance to the Terry Deary Library.

Terry now joins other famous alumni in unveiling their plaques including Jill Scott, Jeff Brown and Melanie Hill. The plaques are designed to raise the aspirations of students and to hopefully inspire them to be successful in their chosen career paths.

Terry added: "Hopefully this plaque inspires pupils to think 'he was a Monkwearmouth Mackem and he did alright, then maybe I can do the same'.

"That's why it's great to have this plaque. People need to be the best they can be at what they are good at.

"Youngsters need to find what they are good at and make the most of it.

"I happened to be good at writing, Jill Scott is great footballer - that's the trick, find out what you are good at."

The Terry Deary plaque.

Hot on the heels of World Book Day, Terry hopes his visit to the school can also promote the importance of reading.

He said: "World Book Day is predominantly about fiction, but people read for information as well. A lot of my books, such as the Horrible Histories series, are information books and I don't think we should lose sight of the importance of that.

"Reading is a life-skill and reading for pleasure is a hobby, but reading for information is pretty vital for learning."

Terry chats with pupils about his career as an author.

Monkwearmouth Academy's Executive Headteacher Mike Collier, who is also head of the Tyne Coast Academy Trust, hopes Terry's visit will have inspired children at the school.

He said: "We are lucky as a school to have so may successful and famous alumni.

"Part of our role as educators is to inspire the next generation of performers, writers and sports people and having Terry here today is an example of how young people can aspire to be the best version of themselves."

Terry's visit certainly seemed to have the desired effect on the pupils who asked a wide array of questions about his career and time at the school.

Michael McAlpine, 13, said: "I really enjoy the Horrible Histories books and meeting Terry was one of the best days of my life.

"I would possibly like to write a book one day.

Molly Skinner, 12, said: "I'm a big fan of Horrible Histories and I love all of the books. I really enjoyed talking to Terry."

Archie Fowler, 11, added: "I like the Horrible Histories books and the TV show. Terry used to come to this school and so to see how successful he has been is really inspirational."

Terry attended what was then Monkwearmouth Grammar School between 1957 and 1964 and walking around its corridors evoked a number of memories.

He said: "It's a lovely experience to meet the new generation. It's 60 years since I was here and so I can't remember too much, but occasionally I see things like the sports hall and I remember scoring a wonderful basket in a basketball match, and looking out on the playing fields when I scored a great goal.

"They are my happy memories."

