Historic Sunderland school to host reunion to celebrate 120 years of educating women

Alumni and former staff of St Anthony’s Girls' Catholic Academy are being invited back to the school to celebrate 120 years of educating women.

Established in 1902 and given state recognition in 1904, the historic Sunderland school was founded by the Sisters Of Mercy.

St Antony's has been educating the city's girls for 120 years. | St Antony's

Originally a grammar school, St Antony’s has successfully gone on to educate the city and region’s girls for over a century.

On Wednesday July 9, past staff and students (pre 2015) are being invited back to the school to help celebrate the school’s achievements in helping to breakdown the historical barriers to educating women.

Frances Collins, senior assistant headteacher, and host of the event, said; “Today the education of women is of paramount importance, however in the past this was not always the case.

“Without our past staff and students, who have paved the way for them, we would not be able to offer our young people the high levels of education we do today.

“We felt it only right that, for our 120th year, we brought as many of our past students and staff back on site as possible to share in this celebration.”

Guests will be invited to view old photos, current students’ artwork, and tour the school before catching up over a cream tea prepared by the schools catering team Chadwick’s Kitchen.

Laura Dudley, assistant headteacher said: “St Anthony’s has such an important role to play within the community of Sunderland over the last century, and we believe this event will highlight the impact our girls have had.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for us to spend time sharing our story but also learning more about the city from our alumni.”

There are three time slots available for people to visit the school; 9.30 am - 11.00 am, 11.4 5am - 1.15 pm, 2.00 pm - 3.30 pm.

If you are a former pupil or member of staff and would like to visit the school then contact [email protected] by Friday July 4 to reserve your space.

St Antony’s is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.