Historic Sunderland school gains outstanding results following inspection

A school celebrating 140 years in Sunderland has gained the praise of inspectors.

Argyle House School in Thornhill Park has announced the ‘outstanding results’ of its recent Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) inspection, which took place in early September.

The inspection at the city’s only independent school was a review of all aspects of school life including leadership, teaching, pastoral care, and safeguarding and confirmed it met every standard.

Inspectors praised the strong relationships between staff and pupils, noting that “Staff know the pupils well and are quick to offer consistent and effective support. As a result, pupils develop self-esteem and confidence.”

Early Years provision was singled out for particular commendation, with inspectors stating: “Leaders in the Early Years provide an interesting and stimulating curriculum. Children are encouraged to learn, play and form positive relationships. They develop respect, kindness and confidence.”

The report also recognised the school’s emphasis on moral and social development, stating: “Pupils learn about equality and respecting people’s rights to make individual choices. As a result, they are well prepared for life in British society.”

Older pupils impressed inspectors with their maturity and readiness for the future. “The curriculum helps pupils to develop and extend their knowledge and understanding so that they are prepared effectively for the next stage of their education,” the report noted.

Leadership and governance were also praised, with inspectors acknowledging that, “Governors provide effective oversight of school policies and the work of leaders and staff,” and that they “assure themselves that leaders have appropriate knowledge and skills to fulfil their responsibilities carefully and effectively.”

The school’s culture of kindness and inclusion was another highlight, with inspectors observing that “Pupils learn to be morally responsible and tolerant towards others,” and that “Pupils are provided with opportunities to provide help and service to others within the school community.”

Headteacher John Sample said: “This inspection outcome is a testament to the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the support of our families and governors. It reflects the spirit of Argyle House, a place where every child is valued and supported to thrive.

“As Sunderland’s only independent school, we are proud to have served this community for 140 years and remain committed to delivering an exceptional education for generations to come.”

The full ISI report is available on the Argyle House School website.