Hill View Junior Academy shines at National Gallery exhibition

Hill View Junior Academy has celebrated a momentous achievement by being selected from a staggering 380 schools and 83,000 children to exhibit their artwork at the National Gallery in London as part of its esteemed ‘Take One Picture’ competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, Headteacher Hayley Sutton, Deputy Headteacher Jackie Graham, and Art Subject Lead Jenna Carr returned from the unveiling event in London, bursting with pride as they witnessed their pupils’ creativity displayed in such a prestigious venue.

“It was a privilege and pleasure to see our children's work in such a prestigious setting. The children’s efforts truly shone, and I could not be prouder,” said Hayley Sutton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The artwork showcased by the students not only reflects their artistic talents but also carries an important message centred around wellbeing and positive mental health, themes that resonate deeply within the school’s curriculum."

Hayley Sutton, Jackie Graham and Jenna Carr at the opening exhibition

The exhibition featured a variety of pieces that were all inspired by the concept of reflecting one's emotions through art, demonstrating the important connection between creativity and mental health. It was the school's first attempt in the national competition, centred around one of the National Gallery's famous paintings

This wonderful achievement not only highlighted the children's talents but also reinforces Hill View Junior Academy’s commitment to nurturing creativity and promoting mental wellbeing amongst its pupils. They're already planning their next entry!