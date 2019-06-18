High five for nursery as it celebrates its latest top score from inspectors
A nursery school has been hailed top of the class for the fifth time by inspectors.
Ofsted has said Seaham Harbour Nursery “continues to be outstanding” with its team giving its youngsters the best possible start in their education.
It is the fifth time in a row the school has been given the rating over a 13 year period.
During a visit earlier this year, the watchdog highlighted how its staff work hard to help those with delayed communication develop their language skills, foster a love of books and taps into their interest to support them as they learn.
Its base in Bottleworks Road is also “vibrant and stilmulating” and children’s questions are answered well, with pupils encouraged to find out information for themselves or through each other.
The inspectors also noted how the school monitors achievements and progress and includes parent input, with a display recording “wow” moments.
It features the comment of one parent who said: “The headteacher is an inspirational professional who is the driving force behind this
special nursery.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Mealtimes are highlighted for giving children a chance to learn how to socialise, learn about healthy food and try out new things to eat.
Its work to include its governors, where they visit and envaluate a development plan, are also noted, as are its work to ensure safeguarding is affective.
In areas to work on, Ofsted has said its team should develop the knowledge of teachers and assistants in the teaching and delivery of
phonics and ensure that lunches provided to children comply with nutritional guidelines.
Headteacher Carole Scott said she was “absolutely delighted” with the latest report.
She added: “It’s our fifth consecutive outstanding Ofsted, so it’s tremendous.
“It’s a statement to all the work put in by the staff and governors, who have worked consistently hard to continue to improve the quality of our teaching as we work to do the best for all our children.”