Heworth Grange Hosts The Autonomous Vehicle Challenge

Sixty Year 10 students from Heworth Grange School took part in an exciting Autonomous Vehicle Challenge, an event designed to inspire the next generation of engineers and programmers.

The challenge was funded by the Platton Family Fund Trust and delivered by Oliver Sawyer, STEM Engagement Specialist at the STEMPIECE Trust.

With driverless cars now moving from science-fiction to reality, the challenge gave students the opportunity to explore the technology behind autonomous vehicles.

Using Lego Mindstorms and iPads, participants built and programmed their own vehicles, equipping them with sensors to navigate around a model city independently.

The challenge culminated in students programming their vehicles to respond to real-world scenarios such as emergency stops and pedestrian avoidance.

Jodie Longstaff, Careers Coordinator at Heworth Grange, said: “It was a fabulous event and the students really enjoyed it.”

Martyn Searles, Assistant Principal for Personal Development, added: “Hosting the Autonomous Vehicle Challenge with STEMPIECE Trust was a powerful reminder of what happens when innovation meets education.

"Our students didn’t just build vehicles – they built confidence, collaboration, and a vision for the future.

"The energy, creativity, and problem-solving on display today prove that STEM is not just a subject, it’s a launchpad for leadership.”

Events like this form part of Heworth Grange’s ongoing commitment to providing meaningful, hands-on experiences that connect classroom learning to real-world applications.

The school continues to champion opportunities that encourage students to engage with science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) in exciting and accessible ways.