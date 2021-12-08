Hetton Primary School’s children and staff make their mark on new school building

Ground works started in the summer on the new £6.7million school but this week has seen the erection of the steel frame girders which will form the framework of the new building.

To mark the significance, the school’s pupils and staff have been adding their names with an official signing of one of the girders.

The new school, which is located on Moorsley Road, will have larger classrooms, early years provision for two to five-year-olds and will increases the school's capacity to 245 places.

Pupils and staff were also able to enjoy a tour of their soon-to-be home.

Headteacher Nicola Hill said: "We have been part of the new build process from the very first plans and now get to witness each phase of the new school being built.

"The children have watched the landscape of the school change quite dramatically for the last few months and can now say they’re part of its structure for many years to come."Staff and children feel so proud this amazing structure is going to be theirs. Moving day can not come soon enough and we are so looking forward to what this new school will allow us to do for some of the most amazing children and families."

Pupils at Hetton Primary School signing a steel girder to be used in the construction of their new school. (left to right) Sunderland City Councillor Claire Rowntree, Gary Hope Regional MD Robertson Construction, Sunderland City Councillor Louise Farthing and Headteacher Nicola Hill. Photograph: Kevin Brady

Also signing their names were Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Education and Skills, Councillor Louise Farthing, and Hetton Ward councillor, Claire Rowntree.

Cllr Farthing said: "Our children and students deserve the very best education and very best facilities, and that's what we as a City Council and our construction partners are providing with our ambitious school updates programme."It’s a great honour to be here today making our mark as we sign the steel and look to Hetton's opening."

Cllr Rowntree added: "The new build here at Hetton is very much for all young children as it has both nursery and primary provision. Our new school is a community asset for everyone in Hetton."

Sunderland City Councillors Louise Farthing and Claire Rowntree at the steel signing at the new Hetton Primary School.

The building, which has been designed to be energy efficient, is being constructed on the same site as the existing school, which will be levelled and replaced with car parking and landscaping.

Construction is being carried out by Robertson Construction North East. Regional Managing Director Garry Hope said: "The erection of the steel is an important milestone in the delivery of the new Hetton Primary School.

"It’s our great pleasure to host guests on site to add their name to the steel frame and become a part of the legacy that Sunderland City Council is creating through these investments and improvements for young people and families."

The new school, which is due to open in September 2022, is part of the Council’s £45m programme of school updates to improve the learning experience of the city’s children. The signing follows on from a similar celebratory signing which took place last month as the city’s new £13m Sunningdale School - which will cater for children with special educational needs and disabilities – began to take shape.

In September, the new £5.3million Willow Wood Primary in Witherwack was also opened for pupils. Major updates are also planned for Barnes and Fulwell junior schools.

