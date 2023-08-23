The school summer holidays can be an expensive time for parents, but so too can kitting out the kids with school uniforms and PE kit for the new academic year.

Blazers, school shoes, trousers, jumpers and sports kits can see the costs for parents run into hundreds of pounds, something which - particularly as the cost of living continues to bite - simply can’t be afforded by many families.

The latest research from the charity The Children's Society found parents spend on average £287 on primary uniforms and £422 a year on secondary uniforms.

In November 2021 the Government introduced the School Uniforms Bill which provided statutory guidance to schools to remove more expensive branded items and move towards more generic and cheaper options.

However Mark Russell, chief executive of The Children's Society, said: "With inflation and the cost of living eating into family budgets, we are disappointed that the affordability of school uniforms remains a significant financial burden for many families.

"While some schools have made commendable changes to reduce costs, this positive trend is still not widespread enough. "

To help families across the city cope with the costs of ensuring their children are suited and booted for the return to school, a number of charities and community groups have introduced schemes to provide pre-loved school clothing which matches the uniform requirement of schools in the local area.

Parents face having to spend hundreds of pounds on new school uniforms.

Check out the following places and projects to help make the return to school more affordable for families.

Second Chance Community Shop Sunderland

Located on Villette Road, Second Chance Sunderland’s community shop is offering free pre-loved school uniforms as well as the chance to purchase new affordable school clothing.

A post on the shop’s Facebook page said: ”We have never stopped for two full days and nights getting the uniforms sorted for families that need them and we look forward to seeing you on Monday 31st July at 9 am. Don't forget we are here all year round for your uniform needs.”

For more information, contact Wendy on 07925858184, email: [email protected] or visit their Facebook page.

Fulwell Community School Uniform Scheme

Operating out of Seaburn Dene New Church, the community uniform scheme offers pre-loved uniforms for various schools across the city. School’s currently highlighted on the scheme’s Facebook page includes Monkwearmouth Academy, Whitburn Church of England Academy, St Robert of Newminster Catholic School, Fulwell Infant and Junior schools and St Anthony’s and St Aidan’s academies.

For more information on the schools covered and when items can be collected, email [email protected] or visit their Facebook page.

Building Block Day Centre

Building Block Day Centre in Concord, Washington, offers pre-loved school items for a recommended donation of 20p per item - although the donation is not essential. In addition to general school items, donations cover schools across the Washington catchment area

For more information email [email protected] or check out their Facebook page.

Farringdon Youth and Community Centre

Farringdon Youth and Community Centre has a distribution hub that collects and distributes pre-loved, local school uniforms free of charge. For more information contact [email protected]

Silksworth Youth and Community Centre

Silksworth Youth and Community Centre have pre-loved uniform items for Silksworth Academy and Venerable Bede schools. For more information ring 0191 523 8000.

Financial Support

Sunderland City Council has partnered with Moneywise Credit Union to “offer affordable credit and savings”.

A Family Loan has been created for families or individuals who receive child benefit and “want an extra helping hand”.

The 'Family Loan' allows all families/individuals in receipt of child benefit to have a loan of up to £750 from the Credit Union without having a credit check. This will be conditional upon child benefit being paid directly from the Department for Work and Pensions to the Credit Union.