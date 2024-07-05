Robert Bell with his TES award. | Consilium Academies.

It was Mr Bell’s second national award in less than one week.

Sunderland headteacher Robert Bell has been crowned the Specialist Provision School Leader of the Year at the prestigious TES Awards 2024.

Mr Bell has been headteacher at Consilium Evolve for three years. The special school provides alternative education for children struggling to access or cope with mainstream schooling, with many of the youngsters “experiencing emotionally based school avoidance”. The dedicated headteacher was presented with the award at the ‘Oscars of Education’ hosted at the the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, in London. The award came just two days after Mr Bell had received the Pearson Silver Award for Excellence in Special Needs Education on National Thank a Teacher Day

After receiving the award Mr Bell said: “Winning this award is an incredible honour and I am absolutely thrilled and humbled too.

“This is not a one-person job and winning the award is testament to the exceptional teamwork within our school, which includes the students and their families.

“Being recognised in this way is a humbling acknowledgment of our collective efforts.

“The young people we support are our driving force and whilst peer recognition is really appreciated, it’s hearing that we’re doing a good job from our students that motivates us to strive to do better every day.

“To receive another ‘award’ this week from a student in the form of a keyring inscribed with the words ‘May you be proud of the work you do, the person you are, and the difference you make’, meant as much to me as holding the TES award.

“I am forever grateful for the support of my colleagues and our shared commitment to support and empower young people who might otherwise be overlooked.”

Evolve, part of Consilium Academies, pioneers research into how children access information, conducting assessments to address challenges in engagement.

This focus has boosted average pupil attendance from 18% to 82%.

Mr Bell's innovative approach includes addressing sleep patterns, emotional planning, and outdoor education.

Families also join emotional wellbeing sessions, and training extends to the wider community.

Consilium Academies CEO Michael McCarthy said: “The event was absolutely amazing, and it was great to be there to see Robert collect this much deserved award.