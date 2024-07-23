Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The headteacher at a school which was forced to closed amid the RAAC concrete scare has received a special award – voted for by her adoring pupils.

Lianne Peart is the head at St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, in Bradford Avenue, Town End Farm, which was one of the schools hit by disruption in summer 2023, after safety issues related to the use of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

The substance, which was widely used in public buildings between the 1950s and 1990s, was found to be behind building collapses at schools elsewhere in the country.

But Mrs Peart stayed true to her mantra that “it’s not a building that makes the school, it’s the people” as she guided her pupils through this difficult period, keeping parents up to date at all times.

Pupils said they were proud to call Mrs Peart their headteacher, as she won the Inspirational Staff Award at the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust’s Chadwick Celebration Awards 2024.

Mrs Peart, who assisted the transition of the school to Gabriel House, ensuring pupils got the bus there each day so they did not miss out on their learning, while also creating a “safe” and “fun” environment, said she was “delighted and proud to be part of St John Bosco”.

“I’m proud to be part of the community and make a difference with such a fabulous team,” she said.

“This recognises the challenges we have faced and that in adversity, I think we’ve found strength in the community and in each other.

“We have shown resilience - that sense of community has come through and I’m proud to be part of that.”

Mrs Peart adds that “nobody stands alone” and praised the “team effort” in creating a new temporary home for pupils.

“At the beginning of September, we got that telephone call to say that the school couldn’t open to the children so Brendan [Tapping, the Trust’s CEO] and the central team helped us find another venue at Sisters of Mercy St Gabriel’s House – the nuns very kindly let us use their space,” said Mrs Peart.

“Within seven days, we had a new school up and running, we’d moved furniture in, worked out how to feed them and got suitable toilets up and running.

“There were a lot of logistical battles – but we did it together.

“It was a bit like DIY SOS, but we were building a new school.”

Lianne was not the only winner from St John Bosco - Katie Searle won the New Teacher of the Year Award.

Other winners on Bishop Chadwick’s night of celebration, which took place at Ramside Hall in Durham and saw staff treated to a delicious three-course meal, included the catering team at St Anthony’s Catholic Academy in Sunderland, which won Team of the Year.

The nine-strong team, led by executive head chef Rob Bullock, is an “amazing bunch of individuals” whose “work ethic, joyous manner and brilliant culinary delights are second to none”, as described in their shortlist entry.

During the RAAC crisis, the catering team stepped in to provide meals for pupils from St John Bosco, who were relocated to a neighbouring building. They provided meals to more than 100 extra pupils every day until the children recently relocated back to school.

“It’s fantastic that we have won,” said Rob, who has worked at the school for two-and-a-half years.

“The morale in the team is very infectious. We’re looking forward to providing a barbecue for sports day which we do every year.

“Lasagne has to be the meal that goes down the best in school. For me personally, my favourite food depends on my mood, but I love Thai food.”

Rachel Cameron, of St Mary’s Catholic Primary school in Sunderland, was recognised as an active and committed member of the school’s Local Governing Committee (LGC), scooping the Governance Award.

It was noted that as chair, Rachel provides appropriate challenge and ensures all governors have clarity on the information and decisions being made.

Speaking of the award win, Rachel said she was “shaking” and had expected her trust colleague Karen Shek of St John Bosco, who was also nominated, to win the award.

“Karen really goes above and beyond so I was honestly expecting her to win it,” she said.

“This is fantastic – I’m over the moon with that.”

The award was particularly special to Rachel, as she attended St Mary’s as a child and has always been involved with the school.

“St Mary’s has been a part of my life since I was four in 1986,” she said.

“Even when I wasn’t attending, my Mum was working there and my daughter attended too, so St Mary’s has always felt very much a family environment to me.

“On behalf of the LGC, that award means so much because it is recognising all the work we do behind the scenes.”

She added: “I’ve always felt like I don’t need a pat on the back or the recognition or the validation – we do what we do because we feel we are a part of St Mary’s.”

Helen Moran of St Anthony’s Catholic Academy in Sunderland was also named Teacher of the Year (Secondary) at the awards.

She was singled out for being a fantastic RE teacher who lives the school’s Mercy ethos inside and outside the classroom.

Her lessons were said to be well planned and engaging and she is also popular with pupils, with her bubbly personality.

Helen said: “I’m really shocked to win – I didn’t expect it at all – it’s just nice to be nominated.

“It’s really lovely and I’m very grateful – but it’s not just for me it’s the whole team.

“I think we really push a key message – I know I do in assemblies – that everyone is loved for who they are in the image of God and hopefully I show that in the things I do.”

Helen added she has only ever worked with Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust since doing her teacher training with them at St Aidan’s.

“I’ve never left and I don’t ever want to leave,” she said.

“I am sitting with all the St Anthony’s catering team who have also won an award and they were holding my hand before I was announced as the winner – it’s a real family and we just look after each other.”

The SCITT Trainee of the Year award was won by Anthony Maratty, 31, from Ryhope, Sunderland. He said he was “over the moon” to have won the award and starts his new teaching role at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Jarrow in September.

The other winners at the Chadwick Celebration Awards 2024 were:

Clare Sutherland, of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Primary School, Peterlee – Leadership & Management Award (Education)

Carolyn Dent, of BCCET Central Team – Leadership & Management Award (Support Staff)

Maddy Wiblin, of St Matthew’s Catholic Primary School, Jarrow – Teacher of the Year Award (Primary)

Susan Smith, of St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Jarrow – Healthy Lifestyles Award

Carole Godfrey, of St Aloysius Catholic Primary School, Hebburn – Achievement Award

Noreen Haley, of St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland – Everyday Hero Award

Christine Johnson, of St Bede’s Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form College, Peterlee – Mentor of the Year Award

Lisa Gillis, of St James Catholic Primary School, Hebburn – Staff Member of the Year Award (Support Staff)

Georgia Hall, of St Mary Magdalen’s Catholic Primary School, Seaham – Staff Member of the Year Award (Classroom Based)

Mike McGrother and the Infant Hercules Choir – Community Engagement Award

Kasia Szczepanska, of St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, Sunderland – Gospel Values Award