In a letter to families, Karen Todd has said it is with a “heavy heart” she has made the decision to retire from her role on August 31, ahead of the new academic year in September.

These included weddings and mehndi nights, where Asian brides meet friends before marriages, with her letter telling families she felt: “Totally let down by a small element of the Bangladeshi community.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Todd has written to families to say she will be retiring early from her role of headteacher of Richard Avenue Primary.

She was then absent from her role for a number of months before she returned in May following a period where she worked from home, sparking further concerns from parents and leaders within Sunderland’s Bangladeshi community.

The note says: “I have had 23 very special years at Richard Avenue, 18 of those as headteacher.

"I have dedicated my life trying to make a difference to improve the life chances of our young people.

Richard Avenue Primary confirmed Karen Todd would be returning to her role earlier this year, with the school since sharing a letter saying she will be retiring from the job.

"I have had the privilege of working with a fantastic team of dedicated staff and governors, who have been relentless in their ambition for the school community.

"Everyone pulling together to make such a difference to local families and giving children the best start in life.

"Most importantly, I will miss the children...their kindness, their humour and their innocence.

"I will, from the bottom of my heart, truly miss them. I have always loved my job.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to hold such a position and work alongside such amazing children and staff.

"You all should be incredibly proud of what you have achieved.

“Thank you to everyone and I wish all connected to Richard Avenue Primary School the very best.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.