Sunderland's Hasting Hill Academy knights come to the aid of refugees fleeing Ukraine

Kind-hearted children at Hasting Hill Academy have launched a campaign to help Ukrainian refugee families fleeing their war torn homeland as the Russian Army continues to pummel towns and cities with heavy artillery.

By Neil Fatkin
Monday, 7th March 2022, 4:23 pm

The situation has escalated in recent days with residential areas, nurseries, schools and hospitals among those buildings hit by Russian missile strikes.

The most recent UN figures said 364 civilian deaths have been confirmed, although officials said the real figure was likely to be "considerably higher".

It’s a situation which has led to an estimated 1.7 million Ukrainian’s having fled their country, many without time to collect basic essentials as they feared for their lives.

After witnessing the terrible scenes on TV, Hasting Hill Academy pupils wanted to “do something to help”.

Year 6 pupil, Lillie-Rose Simpson, 10, said: “I wanted to help. It’s horrible to see anyone go through this. People were just living their normal lives and Russia has come in and messed everything up.”

Led by the School’s Rights Knight’s Group – who champion children’s rights – pupils and parents have been donating items identified by UNICEF and the Red Cross that refugees will need as they disperse to countries across Europe.

Hasting Hill Academy pupils with some of the many items donated to help refugee families from fleeing from Ukraine.

Items already donated include toiletries, baby food and warm clothes – all of which have been purchased brand-new.

Llaney-Lee Braithwaite, nine, said: “I saw a video of a man having to say goodbye to his kids to go to war. I feel really bad for them as lots of families are being split-up.”

Aaron Collinson, nine, added: “It’s really sad to see children suffering. I don’t like seeing people being hurt by others. If they don’t have any of the stuff they need then hopefully these things will help.”

The items collected are going to be sent to the Polish Centre in Newcastle who are then arranging for them to be delivered to a refugee camp in Poland. Over one million refugees are currently seeking sanctuary in Poland.

Headteacher Natalie Fountain said: “This initiative has all been led by the children. They have seen the images on TV of people fleeing, some of them with absolutely nothing. The response of the Thorney Close community has been absolutely brilliant.

Year 5 pupil Jack Horwood, nine, added: “My message to President Putin is to stop killing innocent people.”

