Green fingered youngsters at St Aidan’s Catholic Academy have been helping their school to become more sustainable by growing their own fruit and vegetables.

The school, which is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, has developed its own allotment which includes two large poly-tunnels.

Pupils have been using the allotment to grow potatoes, peas, spring onions, broccoli, carrots, lettuce, tomatoes, chilli, peppers, French beans and rocket. The allotment also includes six raised outside beds containing onions, garlic and broad beans along with a further 15 flowerbeds.

RE teacher and project lead, Anna Armstrong said: “The allotment was set up to work towards St Aidan’s three sustainable development goals, which are action on climate change, good health and wellbeing, and to reduce hunger.”

Volunteer Lynne Reay with pupils from St Aidan’s Catholic Academy.

The allotment has evolved to become a focal point in the local community with primary schools, nurseries and care homes - including Belle Vue House in Hendon - also getting the chance to develop their green fingered skills.

Ms Armstrong added: “We want to work with the local community to create a safe, post-Covid space for all members of our community to enjoy. We want to build cross-generational relationships by working with local nurseries, primary schools and care homes, and support those in need by distributing produce grown on site.

“I’d like to give a special thanks to our lovely volunteer, Lynne Reay, who is the grandmother of one of our pupils.

“Her help has been invaluable.”

The allotment recently welcomed a visit from pupils at St Mary Magdalen Catholic Primary School, which is located in Seaham and also part of the Trust.

Twenty reception children learnt about the field to fork process and took part in a range of cultivation activities including planting flowers and watering the crops.

The children also followed a worm trail, searching for fun facts about the creatures which were hidden around the allotment and surrounding garden.

Children from St Mary Magdalen Catholic Primary School.

