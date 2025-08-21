GCSE success for students at Thornhill in Sunderland

Sunderland school delivers results higher than the national picture.

Thornhill Academy in Sunderland is celebrating after seeing a third consecutive year of strong exam results.

Students from the school join teenagers across the country who are finding out their GCSE results following exams in May and June. The school secured a range of notable achievements including 6% of their maths students securing the top grade of 9 and65% of students secured a pass in English, both higher than national averages.

Success goes beyond English and maths, for example 85% of children passed geography, approximately 20% higher than the national average.

The notable achievements at Thornhill are:

Athena Whiteley- 8 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 2 distinctions

Anaya Ahmed- 6 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and a grade 6

Oyinni Oluwajomiloju Olaifa - 5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and a distinction star Maaz Ahmed- 3 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 3 grade 7s

Liam Clark, principal at Thornhill, said: “Our results get better each year and these results demonstrate the best results in our history, well done to all of our young people.

“We would like to thank the parents and families for all their support and the teachers for always going the extra mile to make sure that our children do the best they can.

“The results we celebrate today demonstrate that students attending Thornhill achieve around one fifth of a grade higher than students with similar starting points. That is a massive celebration for our children and shows the excellent education we provide for our local community.”

Michael McCarthy, CEO at Consilium Academies, said: “A massive well done to all our students at Thornhill Academy for their GCSE success.

“It has been an honour to play a part in shaping their journeys, and our dedicated staff have worked tirelessly to equip them with the knowledge and skills to follow their future paths.

“These achievements, along with the valuable experiences they have gained at Thornhill, will serve them well as they move forward into the next chapter of their lives and beyond.”