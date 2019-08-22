Celebration time for GCSE results day.

GCSE results day in Sunderland: Celebrating success across the city as teenagers get their grades

Thursday, August 22 marked a milestone for thousands of teenagers across the North East as they headed into school to collect their GCSE results.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 18:14

There were celebrations aplenty as you picked up your grades, and turnd your attention to what's next in your educational journey. And we were there to capture all of the smiling, happy faces on camera. Check out our picture special and see how many people you know.

1. Well done

Collecting results at Southmoor Academy Sunderland.

Photo: Stu Norton

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Success

Student Mukhtar Kabiri, of Thornhill School.

Photo: Stu Norton

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Elation

A big day for so many teenagers.

Photo: Stu Norton

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. The moment of truth

GCSE results day at Southmoor Academy,.

Photo: Stu Norton

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 7