GCSE results day in Sunderland: Celebrating success across the city as teenagers get their grades
Thursday, August 22 marked a milestone for thousands of teenagers across the North East as they headed into school to collect their GCSE results.
By Debra Fox
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 18:14
There were celebrations aplenty as you picked up your grades, and turnd your attention to what's next in your educational journey. And we were there to capture all of the smiling, happy faces on camera. Check out our picture special and see how many people you know.