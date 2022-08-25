Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally from Romania, Thornhill Academy pupil Lavinia was collecting her results this morning – including a grade 6 in English language.

“It is amazing, I am proud of myself,” she said.

“I feel really good. I am proud I was able to learn English over a short period of time.”

Hanifah Khatun was celebrating after gaining 9s in biology and maths and 8s in chemistry and physics.

She was slightly disappointed with a couple of her grades but had done better than expected elsewhere.

"I did want a nine for chemistry and I expected a 9 for geography but I got a 7,” she said.

"But in French I thought I was going to get a 5 or 6 and I got a 7, so I am happy.”

Lavina Carnaru with her GCSE results at Thornhill School this morning

She plans to take biology, chemistry and maths at A-level before going on to study biomedicine at university.

Zainab Akhtar was over the moon with her haul which included 7s in biology, chemistry, history, maths and English language.

"It is a lot better than I expected,” she said.

"I am very happy.”

(from left) Shadia Ali, Zainab Akhtar and Hanifah Khatun

She has her sights set on the legal profession: “I am looking to study biology, chemistry and English and, hopefully, law, then go on to university to become a lawyer.”

Shadia Ali was happy with her results, which included 5s in religious studies, and English language and literature, and was philosophical about the one she had failed.

"I have to resit maths, but I am not too fussed because I really enjoy maths, even if I’m not the best at it,” she said.

She is off to Bede sixth form to study politics and history.

Ebony Webster with teacher Georgina Willmore

Ebony Webster was delighted with her results after a leg injury kept her away from classes for several weeks, and especially pleased with her 5 in English language.

"It’s better than I was expecting, I am really happy,” said Ebony, who plans to go on to study childcare and education.

"I want to be a teacher,” she said.

English teacher Georgina Willmore said: “The fact she has come out with this result is a tribute to her.”

Head Sue Hamilton added: “This has been a challenging year but the fact is they have worked hard and they have shown real grit and persistence, while the staff have worked really hard to get them there.”

Although a data problem meant she did not have the percentage of pupils attaining 4 and 5 grades in both English and maths to hand, she said: “We are really pleased with the results the students have achieved.”

Nervous anticipation at Thornhill School this morning

Also celebrating was Academy 360 head Rachel Donohue as the school recorded some of its best ever GCSE results.

In total, 75% of students secured grades 9 to 4 in English, an improvement of 11% on previous years.

Leading the outstanding performers was Shannon Hair, who gained seven GCSEs including grade 9, 9 in Science, and grade 8 in History and Maths - as well as a Level 2 distinction star in Sport.

Ms Donohue said: “I’m very proud of the results our students have achieved which are testament to the hard work and resilience they have shown during such a challenging period.”