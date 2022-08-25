GCSE results 2022: Dene Academy head is 'incredibly proud' of all his pupils

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dene Academy pupils Liam Jordan, Rowen Johnson, Joe Stainson, Jack Bell, Riley Corner and Cody White celebrate their 2022 GCSE results.

Dene Academy, in Peterlee, said “once again students have achieved superb results across a range of subjects”.

The school added that students have excelled in french, history, English, science and mathematics.

Headteacher David Nelson said: “I am incredibly proud of all of our students at Dene.

Diaz Crane and Molly Yews study their 2022 GCSE results.

"These exceptional results demonstrate the hard work and commitment of our students and staff.

“As a school, we are committed to the philosophy of excellent teaching for all.

"Once again, our students have risen to the challenges set before them, and we wish them all the best as they begin the next stage of their education, training or employment.

"Their results are outstanding and we are very proud of their achievements.”

Among the many students celebrating exceptional GCSE results are Telana Treweeke, who achieved six grade 9s in biology, chemistry, physics, French, English language and mathematics.

Telana also achieved one grade 8 in Geography and a grade 7 in Art, a grade 6 in English literature and a distinction* in sport.

Duane Holmes achieved three grade 9s in art, physics and English literature and two grade 8s in geography and biology.

He also achieved three grade 7s in mathematics, chemistry and English language and a grade 5 in French.

Miles Parkin earned four grade 9s in geography, physics, French and mathematics and three grade 8s in biology, chemistry and computer science.