GCSE pair overcome tragedy and illness to triumph in exams - School celebrates Covid Year 7 cohort’s remarkable results

Two GCSE students at Durham High School are celebrating exam success today (Thursday) after unprecedented disruption to their studies brought about by a sibling bereavement and life-threatening illness.

Faith Eagle, of Washington, Tyne and Wear, performed incredibly well after losing her older sister, Poppy, in August last year when her heart stopped suddenly.

Today, her proud parents spoke passionately about their pride as Faith’s hard work and dedication, coupled with incredible pastoral support from her teachers, was rewarded with a strong set of results.

The school has supported Faith and the Eagle family throughout their journey and has held fundraising events for the charity launched in her memory, Poppy’s Light Foundation, which offers support to children and young people with inherited cardiac conditions.

Faith Eagle (left), Harriet Lewis (middle), and Charlotte Richardson (right) celebrate their outstanding GCSE results at Durham High School.

Staff and pupils were delighted to see Faith gain a string of excellent GCSEs today including a grade 9 in her Art.

Said Faith: “I’m really happy with my grades – I can’t believe it. Durham High School has been amazing throughout my GCSEs. I lost my sister, Poppy, last year, and didn’t think I’d even be able to pass my exams, let alone get the grades that I have. I’m so thankful to the staff for their constant support and care and wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”

Her classmate, Charlotte Wire, of Wolsingham, gained six GCSEs after struggling with epilepsy, and having brain surgery to remove part of her frontal lobe.

After being warned by medical professionals that GCSEs may be beyond her capability due to her epilepsy, the teenager fought back from her life-threatening illness and is celebrating her outstanding achievement today. She was particularly pleased with her grade 6 in Music.

Said Charlotte: “I'm really proud of myself, as I didn't think I'd get those results or pass my exams.

“I had brain surgery to remove part of my frontal lobe in Year 8 which was successful in treating my epilepsy, but I was advised in Year 9 by professionals that I might not be able to sit my GCSEs because of my working memory problems. So, I’m extremely proud to not only have sat them, but to have passed them all.

“The support of the teachers was incredible, especially Mrs Docherty for helping me believe in myself and giving me confidence. Mrs Lee, Mrs Hill and Mrs Lonsdale were also really important to me with little motivational comments to make sure I didn't give up or lose focus at any point.”

Both Faith and Charlotte will progress into Sixth Form at Durham High School.

Durham High School celebrates Covid Year 7 cohort’s remarkable results

Their fellow pupils at Durham High School came together to celebrate a remarkable set of results – particularly as they were the pupils who had just started in Year 7 when Covid hit.

Almost one in five grades awarded at the school were a grade 9. 45 per cent of students studying languages, ancient and modern, were awarded a grade 9; more than 41 per cent of separate Science grades were a grade 9 and 60 per cent of Religious Studies grades awarded were a grade 9. A 100% pass rate (9-4) was achieved in English Literature and Mathematics, amongst many other subjects.

In early 2020, Durham High School brought in a rapid response to the Covid pandemic with lessons immediately switching online, greater deployment of technology and personalised wellbeing support to ensure pupils and their families were prioritised and continuity of learning was maximised in unprecedented times.

Pupils celebrating included Charlotte Richardson, of Seaham, who achieved nine grade 9s and a grade 7 in Further Maths.

Charlotte, who attends the school on an Arts Scholarship, said: “I can’t believe it at all! I really wasn’t expecting the grades that I have and it’s all thanks to the school. There’s such a small, close-knit community at Durham High School that you can’t find elsewhere. The teachers here are like friends and really care about your well-being.

“I’m excited to stay on at the Sixth Form and study Mathematics, Biology, and Fine Art.”

Freya Ford, of South Hetton, was delighted with her three grade 9s, four 8s and a 7.

She said: “I’m feeling great about my GCSEs and I’m so proud. I’ve loved being at Durham High over the years and being constantly supported. We’re all really close to the teachers, so it was always easy to get specific, tailored help, or talk whenever we needed to.”

Hannah Speight, of Langley Park, was also pleased with her four grade 9s, three 8s, a 7, and a 6.

She said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic. I’m studying English Literature, History, Textiles, and Politics at A Level, alongside an EPQ. The individual teaching sessions have been amazing in helping me prepare for my GCSEs.”

Harriet Lewis, of Spennymoor, was overjoyed with her seven grade 9s, two 8s and a 7.

She said: “I’m really happy! The teachers have been so helpful and I’m now looking forward studying Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Further Maths in my A Levels.”

Finally, two students, Joy He, of Framwellgate Moor, and Nada Hussein, of Sunderland, were also celebrating today after securing top grades in GCSEs that they took a year early. The girls both gained grade 9s in their respective Chinese and Arabic GCSEs.

Michelle Hill, Headmistress at Durham High School, said: “Many congratulations go to our hardworking students who have produced another set of wonderful results at Durham High, particularly those who have battled against the odds to achieve these grades.

“This year group began their secondary school journey as the Year 7 Covid cohort, facing challenges no other students have experienced at this transitional point, yet they have shown resilience, determination and a wonderful spirit. Today’s celebrations are a true reflection of their hard work and the bright futures that lie ahead.

“My thanks go to our dedicated staff who have shown the breadth of our teaching excellence, the unwavering support of parents, and I look forward to seeing many of our pupils go on to study successfully in our Sixth Form from September.”