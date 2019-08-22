GCSE joy for 'entire school community' at Sunderland's St Anthony's Academy
The head of Sunderland's St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy has thanked the "entire school community" after the school's GCSE achievements.
Provisional figures suggest 58% of pupils at the girls' school received higher 9-5 grades in English and maths.
Headteacher Monica Shepherd said: "I am very pleased and our results are very similar to last year in terms of headline figures. Some of the very able students have done phenomenally well with straight 8s and 9s.
"I would like to congratulate the pupils and thank the governors, the trustees of the school, the families and, of course, the staff.
"They provide so much extra after school such as clubs and societies to enhance the opportunities pupils have."
Lucia Old, 16, of Silksworth Lane, Sunderland, passed nine GCSEs and was particularly pleased to earn a grade 6 in business.
Lucia, who plans to studying business A Level at the school, said: "I really enjoyed learning about how a business grows from nothing. I am a bit emotional because I was not expecting to pass."
Her success also ensured one business transaction was successfully concluded in the shape of a Queen greatest hits album as a family reward.
Lovepreet Singh, 16, of Seaham, was happy with her grade 8 in design and technology as part of her 10 passes.
Lovepreet will join St Anthony's and St Aidan's Sixth Form to study business, maths and economics and is considering a career in accountancy.
She said: "I was really nervous and now I'm really proud. I would just like to thank all my teachers for their support."