Proud pupils and staff with Gentoo and sponsor representatives at the award presentation.

A Washington school has shown its ability to grow after it won a gardening competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From playground to produce - primary school wins gardening competition

Barmston Village Primary School has been named the winner of the Best Community Garden category in Gentoo’s annual Ready Set Grow gardening competition, thanks to the incredible transformation of its outdoor space into a vibrant “Edible Playground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Installed in August 2024 and fully funded through the National Education Nature Park initiative, the garden has become a thriving hub of biodiversity and learning.

Barmston Village Primary School pupils maintaing their award-winning garden.

Led by the Hive class and Garden Club members, pupils have spent the year sowing seeds, planting fruit, vegetables and flowers, and caring for the space through regular watering and weeding.

The once-empty playground is now a colourful oasis bursting with life.

Strawberries, onions, potatoes, lettuce and prize-winning courgettes flourish alongside a stunning variety of flowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The garden has not only enhanced the school’s environment but also empowered children to make a positive impact on nature and their own futures.

Barmston Village Primary School staff and pupils were delighted with their success.

Judges praised the garden’s creativity and inclusivity: “It’s great to see this area brought to life with not only flowers but edibles also planted.

"An excellent garden which is reaping the rewards of everyone's hard work. The transformation within a year is fantastic.”

Chris Roberts, Director of Customer at Gentoo Group, said: “This garden is a shining example of what happens when creativity, community spirit and care for the environment come together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was great to be shown around the garden by the children themselves, they were so proud to share what they’d grown and learned.

Youngsters proudly showing their growing sunflowers.

"It’s inspiring to see how they’ve embraced the project and created something truly special that will benefit the school and local wildlife for years to come.

"A special mention also goes to the teacher who led the project and showed us around, their passion and dedication really shone through and clearly inspired the children.”

Headteacher Mrs Sara Bainbridge said she was proud of the staff and pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so proud as a school to have been awarded the Best Community Garden from Gentoo,” she said.

a

"I cannot thank the staff and children enough for all their hard work in making sure the garden is the best that it can be.

As part of their prize, the school received a certificate, a trophy, and £200 in vouchers to spend on enhancing the garden even further.

The prize was kindly donated by Panacea Applications Limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Wynne, CEO, said: “It's a pleasure to sponsor an initiative that brings communities together through creativity and sustainability developing its outdoor spaces.

"We believe in empowering people to grow, whether that’s through technology or through initiatives like this that make a lasting impact on local communities.

"We’re excited to see the gardens this year’s entries create and bring to life.”

Gentoo’s Ready Set Grow competition takes place every year to celebrate schools or community groups who take pride in their outdoor spaces.

The competition encourages more people to get involved, share their gardening achievements, and help brighten up their neighbourhoods.