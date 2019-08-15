From pilots to sports stars - Durham High School for Girls students have bright future ahead after achieving 'impressive' A level results
From pilot training to fashion courses, students at Durham High School for Girls have a bright future ahead of them after achieving an ‘impressive' set of A level results.
Year 13 pupils at the school are celebrating after achieving top grades across a range of A level subjects.
The school saw almost half of its students score the top grades of A*/A, which is more than 10% higher than last year.
Meanwhile 69% of those studying maths achieved A*/A.
Top pupils included deputy head girl Varsha Krishnan who will study medicine at Imperial College, London, after achieving four A* grades.
Maya Slee, who is also Deputy Head Girl, will study Natural Sciences at the University of Cambridge, after earning three A* and one A grade.
While Head Girl Neisha Mistry, is going to University of Leeds to study maths after achieving two A* and two A grades.
Other students will be embarking on a diverse and wide range of courses including Aeronautics and Astronautics, law, business and sport.
Head teacher Simone Niblock, praised all the students and staff for their hard work.
She said: “We are absolutely delighted with the results.
"What is equally impressive is the staggering range of subjects our pupils are going on to study.
“Whilst it is great to see that an all girls’ school undoubtedly encourages more to study STEM subjects at A Level, achievement in the arts and humanities remains consistently excellent.
“It is evident that each girl is encouraged to follow her own individual path and given all the support she needs to achieve her aspirations.”