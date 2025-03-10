Pupils from dozens of local schools will benefit from healthy breakfasts and free childcare 🍏

Labour plans to introduce free school breakfast clubs at every primary school in England

It has chosen 750 schools as ‘early adopters’ to trial the new programme

These include more than 50 schools across the North East

Free school breakfasts, and an extra 30 minutes of free childcare, will be available at many of them from April

Primary school pupils at select schools across the North East will be among the first to get a taste of the Government’s new free school breakfast club programme.

Labour plans to roll out free school breakfast clubs in every state primary school in England, one of a slew of school-focused policies included in the party’s extensive pre-election education portfolio. In late February, it announced the 750 primary schools across England that had been selected as early adopters of the new programme.

This means that as soon as April, the start of the 2025 summer term, pupils at many of these schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare each day - in a bid to help support parents travelling to work by allowing them to drop their children off half an hour earlier.

Schools will be offering healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts, with the Government’s examples including wheat bisks, porridge, fresh fruit, and yoghurt. Many of the chosen schools were also well placed to host morning activities, like arts and crafts, educational puzzles, reading and more, it continued.

Included amongst the early adopters are about 56 primary schools across the North East. Here are all of the ones that will soon be rolling out free school breakfasts, sorted by council area:

Children at dozens of North East schools will benefit from the new programme's first phase | (File photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Darlington

High Coniscliffe CofE Primary School

Durham

Cleves Cross Primary and Nursery School Academy

Esh CofE Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Blackhall

St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School, Bishop Auckland

Moorside Primary Academy

Witton-le-Wear Primary School

Middlestone Moor Academy

Beamish Primary School

Cockfield Primary School

St Margaret's Church of England Primary School

Prince Bishops Community Primary School

Croft Community School

Gateshead

St Joseph's Catholic Infant School, Birtley

Hartlepool

St Helen's Primary School

Greatham CofE Primary School

Middlesbrough

Pennyman Primary Academy

St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School

Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Welbeck Academy

Our Lady and St Anne's Catholic Primary School

Northumberland

Morpeth Chantry Middle School

Morpeth Newminster Middle School

Malvin's Close Academy

Croftway Academy

Mickley First School

NCEA Warkworth Church of England Primary School

Amble Links Primary School

Otterburn Primary School

Cambo First School

Shilbottle Primary School

Bothal Primary School

Hareside Primary School

Chollerton Church of England Aided First School

Holy Trinity Church of England First School

North Tyneside

St Bernadette's Catholic Primary, Wallsend

Langley First School

Ivy Road Primary School

Redcar and Cleveland

Skelton Primary School

New Marske Primary School

Overfields Primary School

Lockwood Primary School

South Tyneside

St Bede's Catholic Primary School, South Shields

Ashley Academy

Stanhope Primary School

Stockton

Prior's Mill CofE Primary School

Ingleby Mill Primary School

Holy Trinity Rosehill CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School

Ash Trees Academy

Green Gates Academy

Sunderland

Barnwell Academy

Fatfield Academy

St Leonard's Catholic Primary School, Silksworth

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Sunderland

Hudson Road Primary School

Dame Dorothy Primary School

Richard Avenue Primary School

What do you think about Labour’s plan to introduce free school breakfast clubs to all primary schools in England? Have your say and make your voice heard by leaving a comment below.