Four Sunderland schools celebrate ‘good’ Ofsted inspections
An academy trust has vowed not to “rest on its laurels” after four of its schools secured positive judgments from education watchdogs in only a matter of months.
The schools, all part of Sunderland-based Inspire Multi Academy Trust, were all labelled “good” following visits from Ofsted inspectors.
New Penshaw Academy was the first to be visited during a two-day full inspection.
Inspectors found that pupils’ progress and attainment were improving, particularly in mathematics, and that the pupils themselves behaved well in lessons and around the school.
Fatfield Academy, in Washington, Plains Farm Academy, in Sunderland, and Burnside Academy, in Houghton, also secured “good” ratings – the second highest of four Ofsted categories – during visits later this year.
Fatfield’s report praised “a strong new leadership team” and noted that Key stage 2 results improved significantly for pupils in 2018.
Inspectors at Plains Farm highlighted the improved quality of teaching and support for disadvantaged pupils and how the vast majority of parents and carers were “highly supportive of the school”.
Burnside’s staff were described as “a skilled and enthusiastic teaching team” while pupils’ “behaviour is a real strength of the school”.
Delighted chief executive headteacher Joanne West said: “Our academies operate collaboratively, with staff sharing expertise and supporting each other as a family of schools and this has come through as a clear strength within the inspections.
“We make a difference for our pupils and I am extremely proud of our staff, they are our biggest asset, and they are experienced and highly effective practitioners, working effectively to support pupils to fulfil their potential.
“Our pupils are a credit to their schools, the academy trust and their parents and carers. They have also worked hard and have enjoyed being immersed in a vibrant, creative curriculum, where their voices are heard and they shape the learning.
“The work in pupils’ books is impressive and continues to improve, they are enjoying their learning and relishing the experiences on offer which are equipping them for their exciting journey as lifelong learners.
“We will not rest on our laurels and will continue to work together to raise standards of attainment and improve the outcomes for pupils across our academies.”