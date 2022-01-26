Last night (January 25) the Foundation hosted its first ever Jobs Fair at the Beacon of Light to showcase employment vacancies and adult learning opportunities available across the region.

As part of the event, the Foundation were also showcasing the opportunities available at the charity.

Over 100 prospective employees attended the event which also saw SAFC advertise some of the roles available at the football club including match day stewarding and catering vacancies.

Recruitment information was also available from one of the Foundation’s other partners, the Military Preparation College, which is based at the Beacon.

Andy Grant, Foundation of Light Head of Education and Skills said "It was great to see so many people from the community join us in the Beacon of Light last night for our Jobs Fair. This is the first time we have held an event like this and I don't think it will be the last as the feedback from those who attended was great.

"We have some fantastic opportunities available within the Foundation, not just working for us but also through our comprehensive adult learning courses which are designed to give people the confidence to get back into work.

"As we move out of the pandemic, we're seeing lots of people re-evaluate their lives and look for a new career. Working with the Foundation is a hugely fulfilling. We have a great team in place which is making a real and positive difference to our communities at a time when our work matters more than ever before.

"I'd encourage anyone who would like to get involved to get in touch."

The event was also designed to help recruit for key vacancies to support vital front-line services across Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham, including the care sector and NHS.

The Foundation of Light currently has full-time job vacancies available including sports coaches, disability coordinator, education tutors and events officer (maternity) as well as part time positions. Further details and application forms can be found on the Foundation’s website.

