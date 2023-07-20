News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Former Sunderland and Hartlepool midfielder Adam Bale gains first-class degree in Law

He received top honours.

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read

A former professional footballer has scored top marks in his law degree and revealed his ambitions to become a barrister and one day sit as a judge.

Former Sunderland and Hartlepool United midfielder Adam Bale had to give up the game after a leg injury and made a major career change, fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming a lawyer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 24-year-old, from Washington, gained a first-class degree from Sunderland University and won the Sweeney Miller Law Prize for outstanding results in commercial law.

Mr Bale combined his studies with serving as a magistrate.

Most Popular

He said said: “Football was my first love, and when I moved to Hartlepool, I suffered an injury and never quite bounced back.

“My aspiration, however, was always to move over to law later in my career, but thought I might as well grasp at the football while I was young and could play.”

Mr Bale continued his studies and completed his A-Levels while he was a footballer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He now aims to become a barrister, which he hopes will lead to becoming a judge one day.

Toni Spencer, principal lecturer at Sunderland University, said: “Having been a practising solicitor myself for over 12 years and represented clients in court hearings on many occasions, I can see that Adam has the skills, determination and knowledge needed to get him through the Bar course and to become a very accomplished barrister.”

Related topics:Sunderland