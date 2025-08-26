Former pupil project manages transformational improvement project at Pelton Primary School

Leading infrastructure and engineering company, Avove, is blending professional expertise with a commitment to community support, as former Pelton Primary School pupil, Matthew Simpson, returns to project manage a transformational infrastructure improvement project at the site.

This is part of Avove’s work leading on Northumbrian Water’s investment in environmental improvements in the area, as the business prepares to deliver the essential works with support from fellow Northumbrian Water partners.

The works will be completed during the school summer holidays to minimise disruption, with Matthew’s involvement underscoring the project’s deep-routed connection to the community, building a meaningful link between past and present students.

In addition to the works being carried out, the project will enhance the lives of pupils, with plans to carry out various tasks during the construction phase. These include regrading a dried-out pond with a French drainage system, creating a wildlife planting area, returfing worn areas of the children’s play area, repairing the surrounding fencing and laying unused pipework to facilitate the creation of new wildlife habitats. These improvements will be ready for the new school year in September, providing students with an exciting welcome back.

The works are part of Northumbrian Water’s £8m investment in the County Durham village of Pelton, comprising of two consecutive schemes that will reduce spills from two Storm Overflows (SOs) by more than 65%. Work across the two neighbouring schemes is set to run into late summer 2026.

Commenting on the importance of the project from a community perspective, Matthew Simpson, Project Manager at Avove, said: “As a former pupil, it feels great to be involved in the project, as the school represents an important and impactful part of my childhood – one that helped lay the foundations for me to get to where I am today.

“I have a lot of fond memories from my time here, and I’m confident that through this project, we will build a legacy for future generations too. Besides the essential works being carried out, the addition of a new pond and play area will create enjoyment for pupils, a lovely surprise after the summer holidays are over.

“We have some exciting STEM activities planned for later in the year too, such as re-designing the school garden with pupils invited to put forward their designs, which will inspire many to embark upon STEM careers of their own. Ultimately, this is a project that will deliver significant community benefits, and I’d like to thank the school for their continued support.”

Colin Butler, Framework Manager at Avove, added: “We are very excited about the upcoming project at Pelton Primary School, which will deliver a range of vital enhancements, marking a positive start to AMP8 for Northumbrian Water.

“As with all our projects, we are committed to supporting the community too, and the involvement of Matthew as a former pupil speaks to this. Well placed to offer recommendations and with a personal interest in the project’s legacy, he is a perfect fit and a great role model for current students. As such, we will be engaging with both pupils and teachers throughout the process, organising other initiatives to help drive a deeper community spirit.”

Avove supports clients in delivering industry-leading performance against their regulatory targets by designing, building and maintaining the UK’s utility infrastructure, transforming local communities for the better. As an official partner, Avove joins Northumbrian Water and its supply chain partners to deliver largescale construction programmes, creating economic growth and opportunities across the region.