Of the five Sunderland schools to make the list, four are primary schools and one is secondary.

The list, which includes both state and independent schools, is the 29th edition of the prestigious publication which ranks schools based on their academic attainment.

For primary schools this is based on the on the average outcomes achieved by schools in Standard Assessment Tests (SATs) taken in Year 6. Average scores are given to each school for reading, grammar, punctuation and spelling and maths with a score of 100 indicating the level where children in that age group are expected to be working at.

Undefined: readMore

For secondary schools, the rankings are based on the percentage of pupils entering exams who achieved A* to B grades at A-level or grades 9 to 7 at GCSE. To reflect the proportionate level of difficulty, A-level results are give a ‘double weighting’ for the purpose of ranking.

Due to the disruption caused by the Covid pandemic, and the replacement of examinations with teacher assessed grades, it is impossible to make a like for like comparison to pre-pandemic year groups. For this reason, the Sunday Times has used the most recent public examination results from 2017 to 2019 to attain average exam performance over this three year period.

It is for this reason that the Government has not produced comparative league tables for the last two years. Unlike the Sunday Times rankings, Government tables are based on a statistical calculation showing progress made by pupils rather than raw attainment.

The Sunday Times Parent Power School Guide also only includes rankings for schools who either published their results during this period or have since disclosed them to the Times.

Below is a list of where the five schools ranked and their performance data.

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

1. St Josephs RC Primary School St Josephs RC Primary School City ranking - 1 North East ranking - 1 National ranking - 24 Reading score average - 110 Grammar, punctuation and spelling - 114 Maths - 111 Headteacher Stephanie Brown said: "We are absolutely delighted to have won this accolade which is for the whole community of St Joseph's. I'd like to thank our very committed staff, very hardworking children and our parents and governors." Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c Photo Sales

2. Benedict Biscop C of E Academy Benedict Biscop C of E Academy City ranking - 2 North East ranking - joint second National ranking - 43 Reading score average - 111 Grammar, punctuation and spelling - 114 Maths - 109 Headteacher Mrs Armstrong said: "I am absolutely delighted to hear that Benedict Biscop CE Academy has been ranked in the top 10 performing schools in the region. We believe that 'all things are possible' and our achievements as a school reflect this. I am so proud of all of our outstanding children, staff and families who have worked so hard over the last 18 months." Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. St Paul's C of E Primary School, Ryhope St Paul's C of E Primary School, Ryhope City ranking - 3 North East ranking - 15 National ranking - 125 Reading score average - 109 Grammar, punctuation and spelling - 111 Maths - 110 Acting headteacher Jackie Graham said: "We are absolutely delighted to be ranked so highly in such a prestigious list. We have very high expectations at St. Paul's and the children rise to the challenge and do us proud every day. Our curriculum is well-rounded and our ultimate goal is to enable the children to flourish and develop their own skills and talents - but our number one priority, regardless of league tables, will always be happy, curious and confident children." Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Bernard Gilpin Primary School Bernard Gilpin Primary School City ranking - 4 North East ranking - 22 National ranking - 406 Reading score average - 108 Grammar, punctuation and spelling - 109 Maths - 110 No comment from headteacher. Photograph: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales