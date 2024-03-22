Fire service praised for excellence of apprenticeships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Apprentice Firefighters from Cohort 7. Submitted picture.

Life-saving teams and those who support them are celebrating after being honoured with a national award for excellence.

From training the next generation of operational firefighters to developing staff across the board , County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) has been recognised for its achievements in giving people the skills and knowledge they need to keep communities safe and well-served.

In 2023, CDDFRS was ranked 26 in the Department for Education Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers and now the Service’s “exemplary” apprenticeship schemes have achieved national recognition with an award from Investors In People.

This week the Service has been awarded the Platinum level of the ‘We Invest In Apprentices’ accreditation.

This means that the Service consistently delivers high quality and supportive apprenticeships that benefit both the individual and the organisation.

CDDFRS currently has more than 70 corporate and operational staff completing apprenticeships; at entry, supervisory, as well as middle and strategic management levels, in areas including Community Safety, Workshops, Business Analysis and more recently a Women in Leadership apprenticeship.

In 2017 it launched its Operational Apprenticeship Programme and since then has trained around 80 new Firefighters.

Investors In People praised the Service for its “exemplary” delivery of its apprenticeships and its commitment to developing staff.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors In People, said: “We’d like to congratulate CDDFRS.

“Being accredited with Platinum ‘We Invest In Apprentices’ status is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places the Service in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of delivering high quality apprenticeships.”

Cheryl Porter, Learning and Development Advisor at CDDFRS, said: “We are thrilled to receive this honour, it is a testament to the hard work that goes on behind the scenes and from the apprentices themselves.

“With this recognition we hope that we can share best practice with other employers and show how valuable apprenticeship schemes are."

Welcoming the news, Chief Fire Officer Steve Helps said: “I am absolutely delighted that the Service has been recognised for its commitment to developing its workforce and providing employment opportunities through its apprenticeship schemes.

“Our schemes are an integral part of our organisation, ensuring we develop and equip all our people with the essential skills and knowledge needed to deliver the best service to the communities of County Durham and Darlington.

“I am incredibly proud of our apprenticeship schemes and of all those involved for their continued hard work and dedication to make them such a success.”