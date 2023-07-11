Finalists announced for North East Apprenticeship Awards

The North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023 are being sponsored by Teesside University.

The Sunderland Echo and its sister title Newcastle World are delighted to announce the finalists of our North East Apprenticeship Awards.

Sponsored by Teesside University. All finalists will be invited to attend the glittering awards ceremony at Newcastle United on Thursday, July 13. A spokesperson for Teesside University said: "Teesside University is excited to see so many businesses and apprentices make it through as finalists, and as one of the region’s key apprenticeship providers we are delighted to be a headline sponsor of the North East Apprenticeship Awards. "We are passionate about supporting individuals and businesses to access the necessary skills to secure a more robust and diverse pipeline of work-ready talent that contributes to the growth, as well as the social and cultural success of our local and national economies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do this by working closely with industry to develop future-focused apprenticeships, enriched by international academic excellence in research and innovation. "Putting the needs of our apprentices first, we create inclusive pathways that provide the knowledge, experience and inspiration for them to develop as industry leaders.

"We look forward to seeing the winners announced at the awards celebrations on Thursday."

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year - Sponsored by North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Maddison Autos Limited Thomas Connelly Ltd

Large Business Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Tyne Coast College

Hays Travel Learning Curve Group Northumberland County Council South Tyneside Homes

Diversity and Inclusion Programme of the Year - Sponsored by Teesside College

Hays Travel Jordan Davies - Esh Construction Northumberland County Council Tom Hutchinson - Costain

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apprenticeships New College Durham Optimum Skills Coach Core Learning Curve Group

Mentor of the Year

Andrew Finnon - Equans Paula McMahon - Sir Robert McAlpine Robert Marsden - South Tyneside Homes Tony Mills - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Wasim Collins - Coach Core/Lifetime Training

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by New College Durham

Charlie Brown - Workshop Supplies NE Harry Foster - Grace House North East Jessica Oliver - Hays Travel Lois Carling-Keeley - Your NRG Limited

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Amy Holt - Senstronics Lauren Watson - Durham County Council Matthew Dawson - Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust Tyler Wardle - Lumsden and Carroll Civil Engineering

Degree Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by Teesside University

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Morgan - Gleeds Joshua Chapman - Building Design Northern Kate Chapman - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Katie Withers - Durham County Council

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year - Northumberland Skills

Joshua Chapman - Building Design Northern Katie Withers - Durham County Council Sam Casey - Gestamp Tallent Sam Cockcroft - EDF Renewables UK

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by Army - 4 Brigade & HQ North East

Ellie Reynolds - Tudhoe Learning Trust Eve Craig - South Tyneside Council Katie Withers - Durham County Council Matthew Dawson - Northumbria Healthcare NHS

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Connor Parker - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Craig Felton - Learning Curve Group Emma Duffield - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies James Finlay - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Wilson - RE:GEN Group Ryan Sneyd - Equans Tom Hutchinson - Costain Tyler Wardle - Lumsden and Carroll Engineering

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Ellie Shooter - Lionweld Kennedy James Finlay - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Leila Tiffin - Superior Recruitment Group Molly Richardson - Hays Travel

Advanced Apprentice of the Year