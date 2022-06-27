Extra time to see platinum jubilee postboxes designed by Sunderland schoolchildren to help celebrate Queen's 70 years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils from across the city worked with different artists and cultural organisations to create 12 eye-catching post boxes inspired by the platinum jubilee.

A special event at the Museum and Winter Gardens saw all 12 displayed in one place, with the Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Alison Smith coming along to view the exhibition.

Each design is completely unique and inspired by the Queen’s connections to Sunderland, and each has a hidden crown to be discovered.

The Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Alison Smith and Consort David Smith at the exhibition of Jubilee post boxes made by local school children, helped by artists and cultural organisations, at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens. Pupils are from Hudson Road Primary School and artist Zubin Thomas is (front left).

The post boxes are on display at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens as part of the city’s celebrations to mark The Queen’s 70-year reign.

Originally set to be on display until July 9, the exhibition has been so successful it has been extended until July 9 to allow more people to see them.

Visitors to the museum can see the following post boxes on display:

:: Showstopper by Broadway Junior School working with Tommy Anderson and Sunderland Empire.

:: Curtains please! by Castletown Primary School working with Benji Spence, Ruth Brickland and Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens.

:: Beth’s botanical blues by Dubmire Primary Academy working with Jo Howell and Sunderland Empire.

:: Whale of a garden party by Gillas Lane Primary Academy working with Jennifer Ironside and 1719.

:: Qubilee, Platinum Beatles by Newbottle Primary Academy working with Rhonda Fenwick and Sunderland Empire.

:: Now then (2022) by Redby Academy working with Pui Lee and 1719.

:: Counting the pennies By Richard Avenue Primary School working with Kerry Cook-The Art Room and Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens.

:: Jubilee Tea Party by Valley Road Primary Academy working with Kerry Cook-The Art Room and Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens.

:: Congregate by Redby Academy working with Benji Spence, Ruth Brickland and 1719.

:: Q’Odyssey by Hudson Road Primary School working with Zubin Thomas and YAV 1-2-Youth Crew, YAV Juniors, YAV OV (Our Voice) girls.

:: Sartaaj by Hudson Road Primary School working with Zubin Thomas and YAV 1-2-Youth Crew, YAV Juniors, YAV OV (Our Voice) girls.

:: The Majestic Grandeur by Hudson Road Primary School working with Zubin Thomas and YAV 1-2-Youth Crew, YAV Juniors, YAV OV (Our Voice) girls.

Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Alison Smith, said: “The city’s schoolchildren, alongside our creative and cultural organisations and artists have really created something special to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. It is fantastic to come along to this event today to see their hard work.

“Culture and heritage is really important to us as a city and has a key role to play in the development of our communities. I hope visitors will take advantage of the exhibition being extended and come along to the museum to see this lovely project in person.”

The project, organised by Sunderland Cultural Education Partnership and funded through the European Regional Development Fund’s Welcome Back Fund programme, will be on display at the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens until July 9