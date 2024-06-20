Exploring AI's Role in the Music Industry: University of Sunderland Harmonize with Creativity?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The music world is at a tipping point with the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence technology, which have sparked debates on its possible implications for creativity, ownership, and the industry's future. At Sunderland University, academics are bringing together musicians to explore how this technology could improve their practice.

Music and AI have exploded into one another over the past twelve months, with musicians able to create content in seconds, generate soundalike vocals, and split up elements in one track, among others. This has led to talks about where AI can fit and not fit within creative industries.

During an "AI in Music" event organized by Dr Becky Allen, a computer science lecturer (data science) at the University of Sunderland, the potential impact of AI on musicians and listeners was discussed. The North East region's community music venue, Pop Recs, hosted the event, which brought together several musicians, including two from Stockton-on-Tees.

Exploring AI's Role in the Music Industry

Some topics discussed include AI-generated music, personalized playlists, and the future of music creation. Speaking after the event, Dr Allen, who researches applications of AI within music, said, "The event went well with lots of in-depth discussion around views of AI in music, including how it is currently being used and what the future of AI/human interaction may look like within creative domains."

Further, she stated, "I hope those who attended acquired a higher level of understanding as we looked into current generative AI models that work and also realized how they might apply this technology for good purposes in their practices."

Dr Ronald Mo, another computer science lecturer, provided unique insights during this event because, before coming to the University of Sunderland, he worked as a senior researcher at Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) and Huawei 2012 Lab, where he developed AI-driven singing voice evaluation algorithms and music generation systems. In addition to his roles as a researcher and teacher, he's also a professional musician and music producer.

"It was great to see musicians and music lovers come together for the event," said Dr Mo. "We had several discussions on how AI can affect music production, consumption, the ethics of music, and AI."

Moreover, he said, "For me, AI makes music creation easier. On the other hand, it also imposes some potential issues, such as copyright infringement, that should be handled carefully. Finally, I think artists can become more inventive and efficient if they integrate AI into their musical journeys."

