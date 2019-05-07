Exam season: these are the foods you should eat to get the best results, according to a Sunderland expert

Exam season is here - whether it's GCSEs, A-Levels, a degree or vocation a qualification you're studying for, it's a nerve-wracking time with lots of pressure to perform.

As well as the impending experience of the exams themselves, there's a revision schedule to stick to, lack of sleep, and not enough time to eat.

Dr Paul Innerd, University of Sunderland

But one expert is warning students not to forget to feed their bodies as well as their minds this exam season - and make the most of the chance to give themselves and advantage in doing so.

Dr Paul Innerd is a Lecturer in Exercise Physiology at the University of Sunderland.

Here he gives his views on the best nutrition to help see young people and students through this tough period.

Water

Start with water. Make sure you get enough. You are roughly 70% water, so it's important that you drink it. In fact, the brain is a mass of water, fat and some protein. Water allows brain functions to take place, such as thinking and memory.

Berries

Berries such as blueberries are packed with antioxidants which are great for overall health and alertness. Studies have found that berries are brain boosters and improve brain function, memory and focus. Pop some berries on your cereal to give your health a kick.

Fatty fish

Fats are essential for good health and brain power. Fatty fish such as salmon is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly one called DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). DHA forms a major building block of brain development in children.

Nuts

Make your peanut butter the natural sugar free variety and you'll get the benefits of those essential fats. Nuts also contain protein which is the nutrient responsible for growth and development of the brain and body.

Dark chocolate

It's ok to enjoy chocolate now and then, and it’s even better to make it the dark kind. Dark chocolate contains magnesium, which helps you relax and causes the body to release of serotonin, a hormone which improves your mood