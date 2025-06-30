Evolve Academy wins ‘Most Entrepreneurial’ Social Enterprise Schools Award

Students from Consilium Evolve were delighted to be recognised at this year’s Social Enterprise Schools Dragons’ Den-style event.

Students from Consilium Evolve, an alternative provision school in Sunderland, have been recognised with the Most Entrepreneurial Team award at this year’s Social Enterprise Schools Dragons’ Den-style event.

They impressed the judges with their creativity, confidence and community-focused ideas.

Fourteen pupils from Years 7 to 10 took part in the event last week, presenting two pupil-led social enterprise projects that linked directly to the curriculum in STEM, language, communication and the arts.

All pupils took part in the final pitch, confidently presenting their ideas and responding to questions from the panel of Dragons - surprising even their teachers with their energy, teamwork and professionalism.

Karyn Taylor, Head of School at Evolve, said: “I’m absolutely bursting with pride. Every single student stood up and spoke with passion, confidence and clarity. They absolutely smashed it.

"The creativity and care they put into these projects was incredible, and this award is a brilliant recognition of everything they’ve achieved. I couldn't be prouder.”

One group of students from Years 7, 8 and 9 designed a tapestry celebrating Sunderland’s cultural heritage, which will be photographed and turned into merchandise such as mugs and notebooks.

A second group, from Year 10, have been producing clay jewellery in partnership with local mental health charity Washington Mind, with their creations already on sale to raise funds for mental health support.

Steph Capewell, one of the Dragons and Founder and Chief Executive of Love, Amelia - a Sunderland-based charity supporting babies and children living in poverty - said:

“I'm delighted to be involved in the Social Enterprise Schools Dragon’s Den event. It's inspiring to see children exploring opportunities for innovation and creating ideas that make a real difference in their communities.”

Social Enterprise Schools is a pupil-led programme that encourages students to take ownership of their ideas, build practical skills and develop a real-world understanding of social entrepreneurship.

At Evolve, the experience has already left a lasting impact by helping students believe in their potential and inspiring them to one day create socially conscious businesses of their own.