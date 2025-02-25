Every Tyne and Wear school named for free breakfast clubs as part of Government scheme

Jason Button
Search and Trends Writer

Published 25th Feb 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 12:35 BST

The government has announced the first 750 schools to provide free daily breakfast clubs as part of a pilot scheme ahead of a planned England-wide rollout.

The first schools to offer free breakfast clubs for pupils as part of the Government’s flagship scheme have been named ahead of a trial of the programme.

750 schools with primary-aged children from every region of England have been selected to join the pilot, which is expected to run from April before a national rollout.

The £7 million “early adopters” scheme – which will test the delivery of the programme ahead of a wider national rollout in England – was announced at Labour’s party conference last September. The schools chosen for the trial are expected to offer a free breakfast to all pupils and at least 30 minutes of childcare before school.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the North East schools taking part.

1. Welbeck Academy, Newcastle

2. Our Lady and St Anne's Catholic Primary School, Newcastle

3. St Bernadette's Catholic Primary, North Tyneside

4. Langley First School, North Tyneside

