Eton College offers Sunderland children chance to study at top school
Youngsters in Sunderland are being offered the chance to finish their education at one of the country's most famous private schools.
Eton College has launched an awards initiative targeted at boys with academic ability but limited chance to fulfil their potential.
Up to 12 free sixth form places a year are being offered through the Orwell Awards – named after author and former Eton pupil George Orwell – to Year 11 boys studying in non-selective state schools.
The award covers the cost of a sixth form place – including board, and allowances – at the £14,167-a-term college in Windsor, Berkshire
Orwell was himself the recipient of financial aid at Eton, and the award aims to give recipients an educational experience they would otherwise not be able to access.
The award recognises that academic achievement may have been held back by circumstance and places will not only be offered to those with the highest grades.
Simon Henderson, head master at Eton College, said: “Eton has made places available free of charge to deserving students since our foundation in 1440, and we are very proud that there are over 80 boys currently in the school who pay no fees.
“The Orwell Award will help boys with tremendous potential but limited opportunity. We’re looking for applicants with vigour, talent and industry.”
He added: “We have one of the largest, most effective outreach programmes of any independent school in the country, and The Orwell Award is a welcome addition.”
Applicants will be assessed on academic potential and criteria such as currently attending a school deemed as ‘requiring improvement’ or in ‘special measures’, has refugee status, is ‘Looked After’ or the first generation of his family to go to university.
Eton College was founded by King Henry VI in 1440.
The first successful boys will be admitted in September next year.
Applicants do not need to have straight 9s at GCSE but should be predicted 8s in the subjects to be studied at A Level and at least 7s in their other subjects.
Potential applicants can email admissions@etoncollege.org.uk for more information.