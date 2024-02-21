Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An apprentice engineer at the city's university is hoping to follow in her father's footsteps and to inspire other young women into what has traditionally been a male dominated industry.

Holly Herron, 22, from Washington, was just a young child when her interest in engineering was first sparked.

She said: "I first realised I was interested in engineering around the age of 12 through my dad.

"He has always worked in engineering and I would often help him out with projects inside and outside the house.” Holly took to engineering "like a duck to water" and enjoyed solving complex problems and puzzles.

Holly Herron, from Washington, in her role as an apprentice engineer at ZF.

In secondary school, she took engineering as one of her GCSEs, giving her the opportunity to use lathes and milling machines, as well as developing her woodwork skills. She said: "I enjoy tackling challenges and finding innovative solutions. The problem-solving aspect of engineering can be highly rewarding.

“Despite being rooted in science and maths, engineering also allows for creativity.

"Designing solutions and implementing processes, providing creative expression and creating new things or improving existing systems can be highly fulfilling.

“Completing engineering projects, overcoming challenges and seeing the successful implementation of solutions on machines can provide a strong sense of achievement.

"It's this sense of accomplishment is a driving force for me in engineering.”

Holly is half-way through studying a BEng (Hons) Manufacturing Engineering apprenticeship at the University and she has already landed a permanent role as a maintenance technician at global technology company ZF, also known as ZF Friedrichshafen.

Holly began working at ZF’s Peterlee site in 2018 as part of a five year apprenticeship at Sunderland College. She was able to stay on and progress at the company after starting her degree apprenticeship at the University of Sunderland in October 2023.

Holly is hoping to inspire other young women to become engineers.

As a maintenance technician, Holly is responsible for equipment inspection and testing the machines to identify potential issues or signs of wear as well as conducting tests to ensure proper functionality and performance. The latest figures from the Women's Engineering Centre showed 16.5% of UK engineers are women, up from 10.5% 11 years earlier. The gender disparity didn't deter Holly from following her dream and she now hopes her story can inspire more girls to follow her into the profession.

She said: “I believe more women and girls should be encouraged to pursue a career in engineering as I think they are missing out on huge opportunities and the stigma of engineering being a 'man’s job' should be broken.”

When asked how her dad Paul feels about her engineering success, Holly said: “My dad is very proud that I decided to go against the grain and start a career that is predominantly male.

“I’m very grateful for all my dad’s support and encouragement throughout my engineering career. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be in the position I am now.”

Holly has urged anyone thinking of studying engineering at the city's university to "go for it".

She added: "The apprenticeship has provided me with practical, hands-on experience.