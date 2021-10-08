Emeli Sandé checks out new media and art facilities at University of Sunderland
Multi-platinum award-winning singer and songwriter Emeli Sandé returned to Wearside to check out the University of Sunderland’s new state of the art photography and media facilities.
Emeli, who is chancellor of the University, took a tour of the Sir Tom Cowie Campus which is home to the new photography centre, a virtual production studio and community radio station Spark’s new studio.
Lee Hall, head of the School of Media and Communications at the University of Sunderland, said: “We are so proud to have Emeli Sandé as our Chancellor.
“She is an inspiration to our students, especially in the Faculty of Arts and Creative Industries where her success as a singer and songwriter has special resonance.
“We are delighted Emeli saw first-hand the facilities we have put in place to support talented people on their own creative journeys.”
John Mowbray, chair of board of governors, added: “It’s always a pleasure to see our Chancellor on campus and there can’t be anyone better to give a seal of approval to our new media and photography facilities.”
In August, work was completed on the virtual production studio at the David Puttnam Media Centre.
The £300,000 system includes a wireless-linked handheld StarTracker Viewfinder, high-grade green-screen walls and flooring, and a Mo-Sys StarTracker Studio with a camera tracking unit – the same tech used for the BBC’s Tokyo Olympics studio coverage.
Spark’s new £80,000 custom-designed studio, also at the Media Centre, includes new wall art designed by Sunderland graduates and a new camera system, which allows students to film or stream interviews.