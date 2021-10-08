Emeli Sandé checks out new media and art facilities at University of Sunderland

Emeli Sande at the new centre

Emeli, who is chancellor of the University, took a tour of the Sir Tom Cowie Campus which is home to the new photography centre, a virtual production studio and community radio station Spark’s new studio.

Lee Hall, head of the School of Media and Communications at the University of Sunderland, said: “We are so proud to have Emeli Sandé as our Chancellor.

“She is an inspiration to our students, especially in the Faculty of Arts and Creative Industries where her success as a singer and songwriter has special resonance.

“We are delighted Emeli saw first-hand the facilities we have put in place to support talented people on their own creative journeys.”

John Mowbray, chair of board of governors, added: “It’s always a pleasure to see our Chancellor on campus and there can’t be anyone better to give a seal of approval to our new media and photography facilities.”

In August, work was completed on the virtual production studio at the David Puttnam Media Centre.

The £300,000 system includes a wireless-linked handheld StarTracker Viewfinder, high-grade green-screen walls and flooring, and a Mo-Sys StarTracker Studio with a camera tracking unit – the same tech used for the BBC’s Tokyo Olympics studio coverage.