Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Education Secretary and Sunderland MP Bridget Phillipson has been setting out her vision for the city’s children, including ensuring the attainment of the city’s pupils is in line with their national peers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridget grew up in Washington and attended St Robert of Newminster Catholic School.

The MP for Houghton and Sunderland South was appointed as Education Secretary following the Labour Party’s election victory and is determined to oversee an education system in which economic status is not a barrier to success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson. | National World

Speaking exclusively to the Echo she said: “This Labour Government has put education right back at the front and centre of national life because we know that to breakdown the link between background and success then investing in our children and their futures is absolutely essential.

“I want a society where regardless of background, children and young people have every chance to get on in life.

“The town that you are from or the family you are born into shouldn’t determine everything that you can go on to achieve.

“I want all children to achieve and thrive and do as well as they possibly can in academic subjects but also to be happy, healthy, safe and really want to attend school and feel appreciate and valued.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Sunderland’s Progress 8 score - the main benchmark on which secondary schools and local authorities are judged - did significantly improve in 2024, a score of -0.31 still means that on average children in Sunderland are getting almost a third of a grade lower in their GCSEs compared to pupils nationally.

Addressing the issue Bridget said: “We’ve inherited a big challenge in terms of regional inequality. Right across the country we see big attainment gaps between areas, but also within communities more disadvantaged children are less likely to get good results than those from better off households.

“There are some really big challenges there that go to issues around child poverty, housing and how much money families have got.

“We need to invest in our teachers and we will be setting out our plans around in-school improvement with support in place for those schools that are facing the greatest challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is going to take time but there is a lot we can do and have already started. Whether that’s rolling out breakfast clubs for primary schools, the pay award for teachers to make sure we keep them in the profession, the curriculum and assessment review that we have launched - there’s a lot that is already happening.”