An education chief who oversees 25 primary schools and five secondary schools in Sunderland, South Tyneside and East Durham has spent a night under the stars at the Stadium of Light to support national homeless charity, Sleepout.

On Thursday November 7, Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust CEO Brendan Tapping joined business leaders from across the city to raise vital funds for the charity as well as awareness of the plight of people who don’t have a warm house and bed to go to at night.

According to Sleepout and fellow charity Shelter, six people every day go to Sunderland City Council presenting as homeless.

There are 72 children and 106 households who are classed as homeless and currently living in temporary accommodation in the city.

In England there are 26,140 more children homeless and living in temporary accommodation now than there were in 2019 – a total of 151,630 children.

Brendan said: “It is the responsibility of all of us to care. ‘Better Communities’ is part of our mission as a Trust; it is important that we support disadvantaged and disenfranchised people.

“We can all do small things and that is something I want to show all our children that they too can do small things which will make a difference to others.”

When Brendan discovered the work that Sleepout was doing to help homeless families, he was inspired to step up and join the many other business leaders braving the cold for one night.

He added: “When I found out about Sleepout Sunderland, I thought I can do that.

“What really struck me was how many children are growing up in temporary accommodation. Children and young people are at the centre of everything we do at the Trust.

“The sleepout highlighted to me and the others taking part just how challenging it is for people on a daily basis, and hopefully we have raised a lot of money.

“All the donated money for the event directly affects local people which is another fact that appealed to me.”

Bianca Robinson, CEO of Sleepout, added: “In Sunderland, there are currently six people every day presenting to the council as homeless. Some may even have full-time jobs, but the rent has outstripped their income.

“The cost of living is driving people out of their homes and into unsafe accommodation and sometimes even onto the streets. Families and children are affected. This cannot go on.

“It’s always heart-warming to see Sunderland’s business leaders stepping up to show support and raise funds for vital charities who change the lives of people facing homelessness every day. I can’t thank leaders like Brendan enough.”

You can still donate to the cause via Brendan’s fundraising page.