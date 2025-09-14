Edible playgrounds installed at Sunderland primary schools

Three primary schools in Sunderland now have their very own edible playgrounds - fun, outdoor spaces where children can grow fruit, vegetables, and herbs while learning about health and wellbeing.

The new playgrounds are at Barmston Village Primary School, Gillas Lane Primary School, and Hetton Lyons Primary School.

They are designed to help children connect with nature, learn where food comes from, and discover the benefits of eating fresh, healthy food.

Children will be able to cultivate their own fruit and veg. | Sunderland City Council

Each edible playground includes raised beds, vertical growing areas, a greenhouse, a shed, tools, seeds, and seating areas where children can relax and learn. The goal is to provide pupils with a hands-on, multi-sensory experience to explore gardening as part of their school day.

Teachers will also be able to utilise the space to enhance the curriculum, supporting students in subjects like maths, science, and art, while enjoying the physical and mental health benefits of being outdoors.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Safer Communities at Sunderland City Council, said: "Children’s health is affected by many things, and these edible playgrounds give pupils the chance to learn about health and wellbeing in a fun, practical way.

"Growing your vegetables helps children build confidence, spend more time outdoors, and develop healthy habits they can carry through life."

The edible playgrounds have been funded by Bauer Media Outdoor and built by the Trees for Cities charity and supported by Sunderland City Council.

Mary King, Development and Advocacy Manager at Trees for Cities, said: "We are delighted that the pupils in Sunderland are enjoying growing and learning in their new edible playgrounds.

“We want all children to have access to trees and green space in their school playgrounds, in the spaces they spend time in every day, to support their health and wellbeing and help them build a lifelong connection to nature."

Will Ramage, Managing Director at Bauer Media Outdoor UK, said: "Bringing edible playgrounds to life in Sunderland is about more than just green infrastructure, it’s about making a tangible, long-term difference to the communities we operate in.

"Through our ongoing partnership with Trees for Cities and the support of Sunderland City Council, we’re helping create greener, healthier spaces where children can learn, grow, and connect with nature.

“We believe in using our platform for good to deliver lasting social value, and projects like this are a great example of what’s possible when public, private, and charitable organizations come together with a shared vision for the future."