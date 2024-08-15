East Durham College students celebrate results day successes

EDC T Level Students. | Submitted

Students at a sixth form college are celebrating another year of great results for the centre.

East Durham College’s sixth form, ED6, saw a good crop of A Level results and a 100% pass rate for its first cohort of Education, Childcare & Health T Level students.

The college said this year marks the ninth consecutive year that students studying the A levels or above have achieved a pass rate of 99-100% at ED6, another incredible milestone for the sixth form centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Baker, 18 and a former pupil of Easington Academy is celebrating after achieving 3 A* in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and one A grade in Computer Science. He now plans to move to study a Natural Sciences degree specialising in Computer Science at Durham University.

Submitted

“I decided to come to ED6 after attending one of the open days.” said Luke. “When I started studying here, I’ve made a very good relationship with my lecturers who are really supportive. If you’re thinking of coming to ED6, come for the lecturers – they’re really there for you and will help you to get to where you want to.”

Miles Parkin, 18 is a former Dene Community School pupil and has achieved grades of A in Maths, B in Further Maths and B in Physics. He is planning to go on to a Higher Apprenticeship in Accounting and Finance.

Abby Wood, 19 is a former the Academy at Shotton Hall pupil achieved results of A* in English Literature, A in Law, B in English Language and an A in Extended Project Qualification and will be moving on study Law at Newcastle University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submitted

“I would like to say a massive congratulations to our students this year on once again achieving some excellent results.” said Dr. Wanda Scott, Head of ED6 Sixth Form. “It couldn’t have happened without the students’ dedication to learning and the incredible efforts of our talented and hard-working lecturers here at ED6, and we can’t wait to hear the incredible stories of what our learners go on to next.”

In T Levels, students have achieved some fantastic results, including high grades such as merits and distinctions. Many students are now heading to university, having achieved their required grades for their chosen degree.

Chloe Jones is a former Wellfield School student and achieved a distinction in T Level Health. She now plans to move on to study Mental Health Nursing at Sunderland University.

“The lecturers at the college were so supportive.” said Chloe, “I couldn’t have asked for better lecturers. Throughout the whole year, they’ve all been amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ED6 Sixth Form has grown consistently year-on-year, starting as a small provision at East Durham College’s Peterlee campus and now teaches over 150 students.

If you’d like to apply or find out more information about East Durham College’s sixth form, ED6, please visit https://www.edc.ac.uk/study/course-types/a-level

Or for more information on T Levels available at East Durham College, visit https://www.edc.ac.uk/study/course-types/t-level