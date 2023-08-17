'Bumper crop of amazing results': East Durham College celebrates A levels

Two students have achieved a 'first' for East Durham College.

Places at Cambridge and Oxford have been secured by Evan Taylor and Brian Marville.

Brian Marville celebrates his results.

And they are just two examples of the success announced by the college on A level results day.

'Just incredible': head's reaction to history-making news

Dr Wanda Scott, head of ED6 (the college's 6th form), said: “We are so, so proud of everything the students achieved this year. To see students going for the first time to both Oxford and Cambridge is just incredible."

Evan Taylor, who is a former Shotton Hall Academy student studied maths, further maths, biology and chemistry at ED6 and achieved one A* grade and three A grades. He will now be moving on to study Natural Sciences at Cambridge.

Many more successes

Brian Marville, a former Durham Johnston pupil, studied maths, further maths, chemistry and physics at ED6, achieving two A grades and two B grades. Bryan is going on to study Material Science at the University of Oxford.

This year, the college’s pass-rate stands at 99 per cent. This is the first cohort of students who had their GCSEs disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another student, Riley Keenan, has been accepted by Edinburgh University to study medicine after achieving grades A, A and B in Biology, Chemistry & Maths.

Riley Keenan has been accepted by Edinburgh University.

'This goes to show the amazing things that our students can go on to'

And Molly Barnes-Tate, who studied Biology, Chemistry & Maths will be studying Biosciences at Durham University.

Molly Barnes-Tate has every reason to smile after getting her place at Durham University.

Overall, students achieved the following grades:

Grades A* - A 22.4%

Grades A* - B 37.2%

Grades A* - C 57.9%

Dr Scott added: “Our tagline at ED6 is Smaller Sixth Form – Bigger Prospects, and this goes to show the amazing things that our students can go on to.”