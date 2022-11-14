Inspectors highlighted how children “love” attending the East Boldon based nursery, the “expert” support provided by staff, and the “very warm and caring” relationship between staff and students.

The report said: “Staff quickly get to know children and their interests. Children are never bored because there is always something enticing to do and their behaviour is excellent. Children feel safe and secure in the calm atmosphere."

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Jenny Parker said: “I’m pleased with everything in the report and we are all over the moon with the judgement which confirmed what we already knew. We didn’t do anything different during the inspection and the inspectors got to see us at out best.

"I’m exceptionally proud of all the hard-work of the staff and governors who inspectors recognised go above and beyond for the children. We have such supportive parents, with Ofsted recognising these very strong partnership, and are blessed to work at such an amazing nursery.”

Susan also thanked the support of their sister nursery, Clervaux Nursery, with some staff working between both locations.

Lead inspector Susan Waugh was fulsome in her praise of the nursery’s curriculum, including for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Staff and children celebrate the nursery's outstanding Ofsted judgement. Manager Jenny Parker (centre), (right side) Claudia Pirie, teaching assistant, Jacqui Westhall, teacher and Andrea Howard, administrator, along with (left side) Jess Riley, higher level teaching assistant, Wendy Macdonald and Amy Brady, both teaching assistant.

She said: “Leaders have high expectations for all children. They place no limits on what each child can achieve. Staff plan precisely for each individual day by day. There is an ambitious curriculum in place which clearly sets out the steps needed for children to achieve curriculum goals.

“The children are well prepared to learn to read and write and to learn more difficult mathematics which helps them to be ready for their next steps

when they move on to their new school.

"Children with SEND have exceptional support and as a result, they thrive. Children with SEND take part in all aspects of school life. They proudly take their turn at being a ‘special helper’, for example.”