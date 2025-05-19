Durham High School begins move to co-education

An independent girls’ school with more than 140 years of teaching excellence has announced it will become co-educational as part of exciting plans for its future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham High School, which is renowned for its outstanding academic results, pastoral care and sense of community, will be welcoming boys to the school from September 2025.

Up until several years ago, boys attended Durham High School for their Pre-Prep education before moving onto different schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Grenfell-Marten, Chair of the Board of Durham Education Limited, which owns Durham High, said: “While the decision to become co-educational has not been taken lightly, we believe it is the right decision for the future of the school.

Carolyn Hopper, Durham High School’s Head of Prep and Pre-Prep, with Headmistress Michelle Hill

“At Galaxy Global Education Group, we’re committed to supporting the school with investment and, working with Michelle Hill, together with her experienced team, to maintain the school’s proud heritage of delivering outstanding outcomes for its pupils.”

Michelle Hill, Headmistress, said: “A decision to evolve co-education at Durham High School has been discussed strategically and become increasingly influenced by the number of prospective parents wanting their children to be educated together.

“We firmly believe welcoming boys to Durham High will enrich the learning environment, broaden perspectives and provide every pupil with an even stronger foundation for the future, where men and women, study, work and live side by side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As it always has been, Durham High’s approach to pupil wellbeing will ensure every child is supported emotionally, socially and academically throughout the transition. We’re committed to supporting all pupils, so they feel happy, confident and prepared for this new and exciting chapter.”

Durham High School was established in 1884 in Durham City. The school, which was awarded the Sunday Times’s Independent Secondary School of the Year North East award in December, is owned and operated by Durham Education Limited, part of the Galaxy Global Education Group (GGEG).

Academically, one in five grades awarded at A Level last year were A*s, while almost half of GCSE grades awarded were Grades 8-9.

The school received an ‘Excellent’ inspection in its latest report from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) in which it praised the active role the school plays in its local community.