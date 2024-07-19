Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dedicated PE teacher is hanging up his whistle after 20 years at a special school.

Head of outdoor education and PE at Barbara Priestman Academy, Dave Atkinson, said it has “been an absolute pleasure” after deciding to hang up his whistle and retire after 20 years at the school.

Mr Atkinson joined the academy in 2004 as a swimming instructor before progressing to become a higher level teaching assistant.

Whilst working at the school, Mr Atkinson completed a degree in education with qualified teacher status.

After qualifying as a teacher, Mr Atkinson’s career went from strength to strength as he led the school’s Duke of Edinburgh Award and has seen over 300 youngsters at the special school taking part in expeditions, gaining gold, silver and bronze awards.

After becoming a middle leader at the school Dave has also played a pivotal role in developing the school’s outdoor space to enhance the children’s learning, including a new Forest School.

On Wednesday (July 18) colleagues and past and current students gathered in the Forest School to celebrate Mr Atkinson’s career and wish him well for his retirement.

Mr Atkinson said: "It has been an absolute pleasure to spend my career at Barbara Priestman Academy and I feel so blessed to have had so many opportunities to work with our amazing young people, colleagues and families who all make the school such a special and unique place - it's just like a big family.

“I will miss seeing the fantastic young people everyday as well as the great colleagues I've worked with over the years, many who have become friends"

Outdoor enthusiast Mr Atkinson is now looking forward to “spending more time on the water in his kayak and out on the hills and lanes of Northumberland on foot and on his bike”.

Barbara Priestman Academy is part of the Ascent Academies Trust.

The Trust’s CEO, Carolyn Morgan, said: “Mr Atkinson has always possessed such ambition for the young people at Barbara Priestman Academy. He has such infectious enthusiasm and energy and he will leave a huge legacy at the school following his 20 years of service.

“We wish him well for lots of adventures in his retirement.”