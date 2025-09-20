“I’ve looked after three generations of families and what I’m going to miss most of all is the children”

The words of devoted dinner supervisor Maureen Lumsdon, 78, who is retiring after 38 years of looking after the children at Fatfield Academy.

Lunchtime supervisor Maureen Lumsdon with some of the children at Fatfield Academy. | sn

Friday (September 19) was Maureen’s last day at the school after finally deciding to hang up her whistle and tabard after nearly four decades of service.

She said: “It feels really sad to be retiring and I’m really going to miss the children. It’s amazing to see how they develop during their time at the school but what I will miss most is some of the things they come out with which really make you laugh.

“One girl asked me last week why I was leaving and I told her it was because the bus routes have been changed, meaning I can no longer get a bus from my house to the school.

“She told me I should go to the shop and buy a bike. Another child asked me how old I am and I said I am 99. They responded by telling me you’re nearly 100 and so next year it will be time to give up my job.

“It’s these things which make me laugh when I go home.”

Maureen Lumsdon has been a lunchtime supervisor at the school for 38 years. | sn

After nearly four decades of service, Maureen, who lives in Penshaw, has been a lunchtime supervisor to not just two but now three generations from the same family.

She said: “Not long ago I was at the school gates and a lady who was waiting for her child called over to me to say I used to be her dinner lady. She was with her mother, who I also used to supervise.

“Just last week I was waiting for a bus and a man pulled over to speak with me as he recognised me from being his lunchtime supervisor when he was a child.”

Two student at the school whose parents also came under Maureen's care are head girl Mollie Holmes and deputy head girl Thea McCarthy.

Mollie, 10, said: “Mrs Lumsdon used to look after my dad who is now 43. I’m very sad that she is leaving. I will really miss seeing her warm smile when I see her in the playground.”

Thea, also 10, added: “My dad Anthony is 39 and he was also looked after by Mrs Lumsdon. She has always been here for all of us and I’m really sad to see her go.”

During her 38 years working as a lunchtime supervisor Mrs Lumsdon has seen massive changes in the food being served.

She said: “When I started I remember the cook used to have a big boiler full of custard and the food wasn’t always the most healthy.

“Now students can enjoy much healthier options and a much wider range of dinner choices.”

Maureen said she only decided to retire as the bus route she takes to get to the school has been changed.

She added: “I was hoping to go until was 80 and make it up to 40 years of service. I can’t praise the staff at the school enough and the children here are marvellous. It’s such a lovely school.”

To mark her final day at Fatfield Academy Maureen was presented with cards, flowers and the school teddy bear.

Commenting on her dedicated decades of service, headteacher Nicky Dowdle said: “We feel very fortunate to have had Maureen as part of the school community and she will be sadly missed.

“We are excited to hear about her retirement plans and Maureen is going to be coming back to visit us to listen to some of the children reading and to help out with school events.”