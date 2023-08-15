At the end of July, Isabella Sloens, 11, was celebrating her time at Seaburn Dene Primary School, playing a leading role in the school’s production of The Wizard of Oz, where she danced and sang the song Wicked.

Following the performance, during the Year 6 Leavers Assembly, Isabella was presented with the school’s Performing Arts trophy for her dancing and singing prowess during her time at the school.

As well as receiving an individual trophy, she was also given the Performing Arts school shield to take home over the summer holidays.

Isabella Sloens, 11, and her dance teacher Helen Tate with the trophy they won 23 years apart.

It was while Isabella and her mother, Victoria Sloens, were casting their eyes over previous winners that their attention was drawn back some 23 years to the 2000 recipient, Helen Branton.

Victoria, 41, said: “Isabella’s dance teacher is called Helen Tate, but I had seen her Facebook page and I was pretty sure her maiden name was Branton and so I thought there was a chance it could be her.”

Isabella Sloens, 11, holding her individual Performing Arts trophy alongside her dance teacher, Helen Tate.

Helen has taught Isabella dance at the Sophie Doneathy Dance School in Sunniside for the last seven years, and so Isabella decided to take the shield to her next lesson to see if her teacher was indeed the recipient of the same accolade over two decades previously.

Isabella, who will be starting at Monkwearmouth Academy in September, said: “When I showed Helen the trophy she looked shocked, but she had a big smile and said that she used to go to Seaburn Dene Primary School and remembered winning the same award.

“I felt wow - it is amazing to know my dance teacher won the same trophy as me.”

Helen, 34, said: “I was gobsmacked when I saw the trophy again. It brought back a lot of happy memories, although it feels like the blink of an eye since being a child at the school.

“It’s lovely to think Isabella’s name is also now on the shield - it feels like coming full circle.

“I’m very proud of Isabella and it’s richly deserved.”

Victoria added: “I’m so proud of Isabella and when she got the award I was in tears. Isabella really looks up to Helen and it’s a lovely feeling to know she won the same trophy.”

The dance school has recently been working on their Mary Poppins production.