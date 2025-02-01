Dame Dorothy School joins Northern Lights

Dame Dorothy Primary School in Sunderland has become the tenth school to join Northern Lights Learning Trust after careful consideration and a partnership of over two years working with the Trust.

Northern Lights is a multi-academy trust comprising primary and secondary schools, community and Church of England schools, in an area stretching from Wearside to Teesside and now with over 4,200 pupils in total.

School leaders at Dame Dorothy say they have taken great time and consideration in joining a trust for the next part of their development. Formal transition took place on 1 February but the school and Northern Lights have been working together for some time, including with the trust’s own “Trust Parliament” of pupils.

“We spoke with many trusts over a two-year period and all had great strengths and possibilities,” said Iain Williamson, headteacher.

“However, the trust that stood out head and shoulders to us was Northern Lights Learning Trust. Dame Dorothy wanted to find an organisation that aligned with our values that puts the children front and centre in all we try to do and would respect our individuality and uniqueness. We strongly believe Northern Lights is that trust. Northern Lights comes across as a caring family organisation that values all who are part of it.”

Jo Heaton OBE, Chief Executive of Northern Lights, welcomed the addition of Dame Dorothy to the trust, which also comprises the DfE Northern Lights Teaching School Hub as well as the DfE Early Years Hub North East. “Our trust mission is to ensure everyone flourishes, with children and young people at the heart of everything that we do.

“We support all pupils and staff to grow, develop and ‘be the best they can be’. We are delighted that school leaders at Dame Dorothy saw a reflection of themselves in our mission and vision and we are looking forward to continuing to work alongside them.”

Mr Williamson explained that Dame Dorothy, of Dock Street, Roker, has been a strong standalone maintained school in Sunderland for many years, “but we have a desire to improve and grow and in an ever more challenging landscape,” he said. “We believe that we can best achieve these ambitions by becoming part of the Northern Lights Learning Trust.”

Other primary schools in Northern Lights are Benedict Biscop CE Academy, Sunderland; Grange Primary School, Hartlepool; Hart Primary School, Hartlepool; Holley Park Academy, Washington; St Helen’s Primary School, Hartlepool; and St Peter’s Elwick CE Primary School, Hartlepool. Their three secondaries are Ian Ramsey CE Academy, Stockton-on-Tees; Venerable Bede CE Academy, Sunderland; and St Aidan’s CE Academy, Darlington.