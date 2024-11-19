Dame Allan's Schools and Newcastle University unite to address Colour Blindness in education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading North East independent school has partnered with Newcastle University to address the critical issue of colour blindness, also known as colour vision deficiency (CVD), in education.

Research by Dr Gabriele Jordan, Head of School of Psychology and a senior lecturer at Newcastle University, and PhD student Harpreet Dlay aims to highlight the emotional and psychological challenges faced by children with CVD while advocating for essential policy changes to reintroduce testing in schools nationwide.

Dame Allan's Schools is at the forefront of addressing CVD by already conducting screenings for pupils and offering tailored support for those with colour blindness. The school is actively contributing to Newcastle University’s research by providing firsthand insights into how CVD affects pupil motivation and self-esteem.

More schools in the region are being encouraged to participate in the research, as a diverse range of data is essential for understanding the full impact of CVD on children's educational experiences.

Dr Jordan said: "By partnering with Dame Allan's Schools, we are gaining invaluable insights into the challenges faced by children with CVD. However, to drive meaningful policy change and reintroduce colour vision testing in schools, a wider network of schools is required to join in this vital research. The involvement of more institutions will help us build a strong case for implementing necessary changes that can support these students effectively.”

CVD affects a significant portion of the population, with approximately 1 in 12 men and 1 in 200 women impacted. The condition can lead to challenges in academic settings, particularly in subjects like art, mathematics and science, where colour recognition can be crucial for achievement.

Despite its prevalence, many schools do not screen for CVD at all, particularly since the 2009 Hall review removed colour vision screening from the Healthy Child Programme. As a result, around 80 per cent of young people with CVD remain undiagnosed when they start secondary school, leading to missed opportunities for early identification and support.

Newcastle University’s research aims to build a comprehensive understanding of CVD's impact on children's education, particularly its effects on self-esteem and motivation to learn.

Dr Jordan explained: “When children are not diagnosed and repeatedly experience failure in tasks that rely on colour discrimination - such as in tests or everyday school activities - they may struggle with feelings of inadequacy, not because they lack the skills or intelligence, but because they cannot perceive the colours presented to them. This can significantly affect their self-esteem.”

The research aims to include at least 100 children diagnosed with CVD, ensuring that the collected data is robust and representative of the varied experiences of affected students. Ms Dlay’s findings, in conjunction with broader research on CVD, will help to provide the evidence needed to advocate for policy changes that could reinstate routine colour vision screenings in schools.

“Our goal is to collect robust data on how CVD affects students both emotionally and academically,” said Ms Dlay. “This goes beyond testing – it is about raising awareness among educators and developing strategies to support these children in the classroom. By collaborating with schools like Dame Allan's, we can highlight the need for routine screening and ensure that no student is overlooked or left unsupported due to a lack of awareness.”

Dame Allan’s Schools takes a proactive approach to identifying and supporting pupils affected by the condition. Overseen by the school nurse Lynsey Procter, Dame Allan’s routinely screens for CVD using the Ishihara test, a widely recognised method for detecting colour blindness. Teachers are trained to adapt their classroom materials and teaching aids, recognising that traditional methods such as coloured labels and charts can present significant challenges for colour blind students.

Will Scott, Principal at Dame Allan's Schools, said: “We’re committed to ensuring that every pupil has the tools and support they need to succeed. Our partnership with Newcastle University aligns perfectly with this vision, as we continue to lead the way in identifying and supporting pupils with colour vision deficiency.

“By working together, we can raise awareness and set a new standard for how schools approach CVD, helping every child to reach their full potential in an inclusive and supportive environment.”

Newcastle University is calling on schools to register their interest to participate in future research into the impact of CVD in educational settings, including free screening. To be added to a list of schools to be contacted for future studies, please contact: [email protected].