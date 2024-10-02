Cyclists overcome punctures and floods to complete epic 110-mile ride for nursery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Finley Lawson, four, was diagnosed with autism and struggled to settle into previous nurseries but has flourished since joining Boldon Nursery School 18 months ago.
Finley’s dad Brian Lawson and grandfather Ian Smith were part of a team of 15 cyclists who on Saturday (September 28) cycled from the Gunners Club in Sunderland to York with the target of raising £25,000 for the nursery to build and resource a new outdoor learning space.
They overcame a spate of punctures, flooding and diminishing daylight to complete their fundraising challenge.
Ian, 67, said: “Some of us didn’t finish until 7.50pm and I was so tired by the time we finished.
“We didn’t expect to still be on the road by nightfall. We got to our last stop before York which was at Holtby, only to find the road was flooded from all the rain during the week.
“We had to go back on ourselves to take a different route which took the distance to 110 miles rather than 100 miles.
“It was soul destroying.”
It was thinking of his grandson Finley and the “tremendous” difference the nursey has made to his life that kept Ian and his fellow riders going.
He said: “When things got tough I just kept thinking about Finley, the nursery and why we were doing this challenge.
“There was a real sense of pride and satisfaction when we finished the ride and I’m confident we are on target to raise over £15,000.
“It was a real team effort and we couldn’t have done it without our support team.”
The nursery, which is primarily focused around outdoor play and learning, are currently in the process of developing an additional outdoor learning space which can facilitate additional provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
Speaking ahead of the ride, Finley’s dad Brian, 33, said: “Finley was struggling at other nurseries but after starting at Boldon he has been a different little boy.
“After everything they have done for Finley I wanted to do something to help the nursery.”
The new facility will include “additional provision and intervention for SEND children” including sensory resources, space for language groups and an area where children can meet with a therapy dog.
Following the ride, nursery headteacher Lisa Walton said: “The team overcame a much longer journey due to waterlogged and flooded roads.
“The new learning area will have a massive impact on the provision we can provide.
“Well done to everyone involved. You deserve a medal.”
The total cost to build and resource the new learning space is around £25,000 and people can still donate to the cycle team’s JustGiving page.
Ian said: “After a great team effort any further donations would be greatly appreciated.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.